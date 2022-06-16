Stoneweg US Acquires Amaze @ NoDa Apartments in Charlotte, NC, adding 298-Units to Growing Portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, today announced the acquisition of Amaze @ NoDa Apartments, a newly built, 298-unit multifamily community located in the highly desirable NoDa submarket of the thriving Charlotte, North Carolina MSA.

The Class-A property consists of two, four-story, elevator-serviced buildings and was constructed in 2020. Lavish unit designs boast chef-style kitchens, walk-in showers with subway-tile accents, stainless-steel appliances, and premiere vinyl flooring throughout. Resort-style amenities include: a sky lounge with an outdoor bar area, a gaming section, first-class fitness center, a sizeable swimming pool furnished with chic cabanas and a firepit, vibrant signage, a bark park and pet spa area, and expansive green spaces.

"Amaze @ NoDa is a tremendous addition to our portfolio and a prime example of the quality and diversification we've pledged to our investors," said Head of Investments for Stoneweg US, Matthew Levy. "The quality of the asset speaks for itself, and the market's performance over the last several years reinforces its value for us."

The Amaze @ NoDa community is ideally located in the North Davidson (NoDa) submarket of Charlotte, which has undergone a major transformation from being the epicenter of textile manufacturing and mill worker residents, to becoming the cultural mecca of the outer city offering several music and art venues and cultural experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy. Amaze @ Noda is in proximity to the LYNX Blue Line Railway, providing area residents easy access to popular Charlotte destinations; and Charlotte itself serves as a major employer hub for several major companies including three of the leading banking institutions in the country Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Truist.

"Charlotte remains a key market for us given its consistently strong growth indicators, continuous transformation, and innovative progression," said Ryan Smyth, Director of Acquisitions for Stoneweg US. "With its ideal location, and standout curb appeal, Amaze @ NoDa is undoubtedly poised to be one of our portfolio's top performers."

Rangewater Residential, a long-standing property management partner of Stoneweg US, will oversee operations at Amaze @ NoDa.

About Stoneweg US: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $1.9 Billion comprised of ~14,000 units. Dedicated to redefining multifamily housing, we invest in and develop communities through sustainable housing solutions and proven value-add strategies to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit:www.stoneweg.us.

