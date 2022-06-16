Revelation Pharma Completes Eighth Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital ("Osceola"), a lower middle-market private-equity firm, announced today the eighth addition to the Revelation Pharma Corporation ("Revelation") platform by purchasing Wedgewood Pharmacy's human-health book of business. Wedgewood Pharmacy operates compounding pharmacies that offers sterile and non-sterile compounded medications for animal patients in 50 states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Wedgewood Pharmacy's book of business represents Revelation's continued desire to acquire and grow a national partnership of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies and Wedgewood Pharmacy's strategy to focus on compounding exclusively for animal health in its compounding pharmacies. Compounded medications are created and prepared by specially trained pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in state-regulated pharmacies when mass-manufactured drugs are not, according to a prescriber, available or are not appropriate for a patient.

The corporate team for Revelation is led by Richard Case, a healthcare M&A industry veteran, with significant experience in acquisitions of lower middle-market healthcare businesses that operate in highly regulated industries. Serving as Chairman of the Board, Jake Beckel, a pharmacist, has deep experience in the compounding space. He most recently served as founder and CEO of AnazaoHealth Corporation, a leading compounding pharmacy that successfully completed 13 acquisitions and ultimately was acquired by Fagron, the world's largest publicly traded compounding company. Michelle Case, who has successfully directed 20+ grassroots start-ups, and successfully launched an IPO, serves as Chief Operations Officer. Shawn Hodges, the former CEO and President of Innovation Compounding, is now the Chief Business Development Officer. Mitchell Bell is the Senior Vice President of 503A Pharmacies and was previously the Vice President of Operations at Innovation Compounding.

The number of pharmacy collaborations in the pipeline is steadily growing. Even though pharmacy owners recognize the need for assistance in responding to regulatory changes, they still want to conduct pharmacy compounding and service their patients' unique healthcare needs. Revelation's long-term vision is to become the industry leader in compounding by supporting and acquiring pharmacies while establishing a comprehensive quality-assurance system throughout the whole network.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private-equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. The Revelation Strategy Team includes Ben Moe, and Patrick Watkins. To learn more, visit www.osceola.com.

About Revelation Pharma Corporation

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative and quality pharmaceutical products and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. Compounding pharmacy will drastically change in the next five years. Revelation's belief is that compounding pharmacies will need help and support to adjust to these changes in order to continue to serve the needs of the patient and their healthcare provider.

About Wedgewood Pharmacy

Today's Wedgewood Pharmacy grew from a local community pharmacy to the leading compounding pharmacy brand in animal health, recognized by 99% if veterinarians, and used by 8 in 10 veterinarians within the past year. The company serves more than 50,000 prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients through the U.S. every year.

