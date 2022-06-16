ALLIANZ PARTNERS SWEEPS BOTH TRAVEL INSURANCE CATEGORIES AT THE TRAVELAGE WEST "WAVE" AWARDS

RICHMOND, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners took home wins in both travel insurance categories at the 2022 TravelAge West WAVE (Western Advisors' Votes of Excellence) Awards, including Travel Insurance Company Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support and Travel Insurance Company Providing the Highest Client Satisfaction. This is the sixth consecutive year that Allianz Partners has been named a top travel insurance provider in the prestigious WAVE Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 17th year, the goal of TravelAge West's WAVE Awards is to give travel advisors in the West the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel-supplier partners. The Editor's Picks were chosen by Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Ken Shapiro and the entire editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits and a survey of a select group of travel advisors and industry experts.

"As the travel industry starts to regain its footing, we want to help our readers celebrate the companies that have continued to serve travel advisors and their clients throughout the darkest days of the pandemic," said Shapiro. "The WAVE Awards are a pillar of the travel industry in the West, and we know many in the industry look forward to them each year, so we are very happy that we can once again bring this program to our partners."

During a black-tie dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey on June 9, Editor's Pick recipients were honored for their achievements and TravelAge West will feature a special WAVE Awards section in the July 11 issue, highlighting award winners.

"We are elated to continue our winning streak at the TravelAge West WAVE Awards and are incredibly thankful to everyone who helped us achieve this milestone," said Richard Aquino, Vice President, Head of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. "It means the world to us to once again be recognized in both client satisfaction and travel advisor support, and it's a true testament to how deeply our team cares about our customers evolving needs."

For a full list of this year's WAVE Award recipients, visit: https://www.travelagewest.com/Wave/Winners

About TravelAge West

TravelAge West is the leading trade media outlet for travel advisors and the travel industry in the 15 Western U.S. states. Serving more than 21,000 readers for 53 years, the brand is a main source of news and product information for the region's agents and travel executives. TravelAgeWest.com is a two-time winner of a Gold Award from the North American Travel Journalists Association for Best Travel Journalism Website. TravelAge West is a part of Northstar Travel Group LLC, a worldwide provider of information, news and data for the travel and hospitality industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Secaucus, N.J.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

** While the new Epidemic Coverage Endorsement adds certain covered reasons that apply to specific epidemic-related situations, products otherwise generally do not cover claims due to known, foreseeable, or expected events, epidemics, government prohibitions, warnings, or travel advisories, or fear of travel, and coverage can vary by state. Please see our Coverage Alert for information about other temporary accommodations that may be available. Benefits for quarantines only apply when an eligible traveler is specifically named and individually ordered to quarantine by order or official directive of a government, public regulatory authority, or the captain of a commercial vessel on which that eligible traveler is booked to travel during the covered trip, based on that eligible traveler's exposure to COVID-19. The benefit does not cover travel restrictions (whether or not they are referred to as "quarantine") that apply generally or broadly (a) to some segment or all of a population, geographical area, building, or vessel (including without limitation shelter-in-place, stay-at-home, safer-at-home, or other similar restriction), or (b) based on to, from, or through where the person is traveling. Coverage may not cover the full cost of your quarantine and is subject to applicable benefit limits. See your plan for details.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, including specific benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, TravelSmart, and AgentSmart are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance. SmartBenefits proactive payments and "no receipts" payments available only on certain plans. For plans that include proactive payments: when you opt in and provide flight information, Allianz Global Assistance will monitor flights and send flight status and benefit alerts, including alerts about flight delays that qualify for automated travel delay payments. Standard message/data rates apply to SMS alerts. Automated claims and payment system availability is not guaranteed and is subject to our sole discretion. All claims subject to policy terms, conditions, and exclusions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allianz Partners