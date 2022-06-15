WASHINGTON, DC AND FEDEXFIELD SELECTED TO HOST THE 2024 ARMY-NAVY FOOTBALL GAME PRESENTED BY USAA

The Washington Commanders and Events DC set to deliver world-class experience

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Military Academy and United States Naval Academy have announced Washington, DC as the host of the 2024 Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA at FedExField on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The Washington Commanders and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, will deliver a world-class experience for one of college football's most long-standing rivalries.

Washington Commanders, Army-Navy, and Events DC Logos (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to hosting one of our nation's most exciting sports rivalries and using the experience to honor the more than 350,000 servicemembers and veterans who live in the region, here in the Sports Capital," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser . "There is no better place to welcome fans and families from across the country than right here in Washington, DC . Our region is proudly home to 34 military bases and countless monuments, memorials, and museums that honor our nation's military and the men and women who defend our freedoms. We'll see you in DC in 2024 for a week of football, fun, and tradition – all leading up to the 125th Army- Navy game."

"Few events can capture the pageantry, servant leadership, and values of our proud military like the Army-Navy game, and we are especially proud, as the Washington Commanders, to host and stage a world-class experience for the academies, their players and fans, and our entire sports region," said Washington Commanders President Jason Wright. "We are also grateful for this opportunity to stand alongside the strong military and alumni community throughout the DMV, as well as partners in the District and Maryland, to welcome this storied rivalry to FedExField in 2024."

This will be the 125th Army-Navy game dating back to 1890 and will be only the second time the Washington metro area has been selected to host this game, which was also played at FedExField in 2011. The location of the game varies from year-to-year and is typically played in a neutral east coast venue.

"This historic rivalry offers our regional military and civilian communities a front row seat to the spirit and excitement surrounding the game," said Max Brown, chairman, Events DC Board of Directors. "We will unite our city's passion and commitment to hosting world-class events with one of the most storied sporting traditions. Given our proximity to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and the vast military population in our area, we anticipate our city will be packed with supporters."

Traditionally, this event generates more than $30 million in revenue. DC will host a number of signature events in the days leading into the game including the Army-Navy Gala, the Patriot Games showcasing the Cadets versus the Midshipmen and, unique to the District, the Army-Navy Block Party on The Wharf.

"Beyond the pageantry of the game, this is a tremendous opportunity for our city to facilitate our joint armed forces coming together off the field and uniting over their shared service experience," said Samuel Thomas, interim president and chief executive officer at Events DC. "We are immensely proud of those who have taken the oath to protect and defend this country and we are eager to pay homage to their continuing sacrifices through a week of celebrations and commemorations."

This game marks the end of the college football regular season, and the winner is awarded the Secretary's Trophy. This is also the third and final game in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series, played among the U.S Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy. Navy leads the all-time series against Army 62-53-7.

Additional information regarding ticket and suite purchase options can be found here. For more information on how to get involved, please contact us.

About the Washington Commanders

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the Nation's Capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

