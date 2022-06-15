SellersCommerce Leads the Automation Bandwagon in B2B Ecommerce Industry with a Lightweight PIM & Robust Sales Enablement Solutions for Manufacturers

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SellersCommerce, the Illinois-based leading SaaS eCommerce platform, that revealed its decision to pivot towards a 360-degree B2B headless eCommerce platform by 2023, is well on its way to becoming one with the launch of two major products that will provide the much-needed fillip to the company's new product journey.

With new products, SellersCommerce is poised to become a 360° eCommerce provider driving digital growth in B2B industry.

Over the past couple of years, the industry has witnessed a progressive increase in the adoption of Production Information Management systems to streamline online sales and automate hundreds of manual processes to speed up overall operations. However, adopting and implementing a full-scale PIM can put small businesses under sheer financial duress. Therefore, to level the playing ground and bring PIM within everyone's reach, SellersCommerce launched Catalog Manager targeted at retailers.

It sources the latest product information from 130+ manufacturers, scrubs data automatically, and pushes it to eCommerce stores of subscribing retailers. All retailers have to do is subscribe for catalog updates to their choice of suppliers, and automatically receive the latest product information to feature on their online stores. This spares them the hassles and costs of maintaining an in-house catalog team to clean, messy supplier catalogs to make them eCommerce friendly.

"Retailers can save 50+ hours a week using Catalog Manager. Most importantly, it works seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, Volusion & BigCommerce."

- Ashok Reddy, CEO, SellersCommerce

On the other hand, LineSheets Pro, in line with SellersCommerce's vision to be a headless eCommerce platform, is an industry-agnostic solution aimed at empowering sales reps to attain faster closures.

It's an easy-to-use digital line sheet-making software with a host of design tools to create stunning line sheets and lookbooks on the fly without zero design skills. One can drag & drop products, choose a design template and fill in the latest product info to create a line sheet ready in minutes. It can be shared with prospects as PDFs or web links and start collecting orders and payments, thus boosting sales. LineSheets Pro also syncs with eCommerce and inventory, helping businesses track and monitor every single conversion.

About SellersCommerce: SellersCommerce is a leading 360-degree B2B eCommerce provider empowering enterprise businesses to build, innovate and grow their online business. It specializes in customizing and creating stellar digital experiences.

