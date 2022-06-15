BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY ADDS THIRD DATE ON FRIDAY, JULY 29th

FRIDAY ROBERT GLASPER RESIDENCY ADDITIONS INCLUDE SNOOP DOGG WITH DINNER PARTY (TERRACE MARTIN, ROBERT GLASPER, KAMASI WASHINGTON)

ADDITIONAL HEADLINERS INCLUDE CHAKA KHAN, KAMASI WASHINGTON, MADLIB, CHRIS DAVE & THE DRUMHEDZ, KENNY GARRETT, ALEX ISLEY, DOMI & JD BECK + MORE

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley announces a third day of programming on Friday, July 29th. With standout additions including Dinner Party (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington) and Snoop Dogg, the third day also includes performances by Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, Madlib, Chris Dave & The Drumhedz, Kenny Garrett, Alex Isley, Domi & JD Beck, Kiefer and Amber (of Moonchild), Marcus Strickland Twi-Life and DJ Jahi Sundance. Tickets for Friday start at $225 for general admission and $450 for VIP, and go on sale Thursday, June 16th at 12:00pm PT.

Courtesy of Blue Note Entertainment (PRNewswire)

"Following the initial sell-out response from our two-day festival lineup in a matter of hours, we're thrilled to announce a third festival date for the Blue Note Jazz Festival, Napa," says Director of Programming and Talent Buyer Alex Kurland.

Kurland continues, "This third date features a jaw-dropping and exclusive headline collaboration between Snoop Dogg performing with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington as Dinner Party. We've strived to present a pure concentration of greatness and culturally meaningful artistry — from the legendary Chaka Kahn, and jazz icon Kenny Garrett, to the prolific producer Madlib — we have extraordinary artists and creators gracing the festival airwaves drawing from the inspiration, stylistic influence and vibe of Robert Glasper."

Announced alongside the Friday performances is the Wine Train Platinum VIP experience. This exclusive experience will let Platinum VIP's ride in style to the festival in beautiful, perfectly restored vintage 20th-century Pullman cars. At $1,500 per person per day, VIPs will enjoy a 3-course gourmet brunch, complimentary wine & sparkling wine and will enjoy additional perks, including:

Access to the air-conditioned, Platinum VIP Wine Train with reserved seating and exclusive viewing platform on the Wine Train's open air car, parked next to one of the stages.

Complimentary premium wine tasting at Charles Krug Winery during the festival.

Complimentary post-festival light meal with wine & sparkling wine, served on the Wine Train back to Napa and midday snacks

Access to all on-site VIP lounges, viewing platforms and restrooms

Full cash bar available - the Wine Train is the only area in the entire festival where guests are allowed to consume hard liquor and cocktails.

While tickets for Saturday and Sunday have sold out, 70 additional weekend tickets are available exclusively to Wine Train Platinum VIP ticket holders. The Wine Train arrives at the festival grounds daily at 12:30pm and departs at 10:30pm sharp. Tickets for the Wine Train Platinum VIP Experience are on sale on Wednesday, June 22 at 12pm PT.

The debut of the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley marks the first Blue Note Jazz Festival presented as an outdoor, multi-day and multi-stage event. The especially intimate festival, with limited capacity, will feature top-tier talent at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA from July 29 to 31.

Grammy Award-winning multi-genre pianist, songwriter, and producer Robert Glasper serves as the festival's Artist-In-Residence. Glasper's residency, hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle, includes performances by special guests Dinner Party with Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

"The response from ticket buyers and the music industry to our first multi-day outdoor Blue Note Jazz Festival has been astounding. This year's festival is a great model for the future of Blue Note Jazz Festivals. Our network of Blue Note Jazz Club venues spans over four continents. I plan to expand our festival throughout those markets and worldwide," says Blue Note Entertainment Group President Steven Bensusan.

"Napa is particularly important to us. Not only do we have a Blue Note Jazz Club in downtown Napa, but our partnership with Charles Krug Winery has successfully expanded. We've grown from our outdoor series during the pandemic to this new three-day festival experience taking over the entirety of the winery property."

The Napa Valley outdoor weekend event represents a new audience experience for Blue Note fans by combining a more traditional festival style event with the local wine culture of Napa Valley. The weekend will include food by renowned area restaurants, wine tasting experiences and other VIP add-ons.

During the pandemic Blue Note Napa, operating in the Valley for six years, partnered with Charles Krug Winery to present nearly 40 successful outdoor summer concerts at a time when few were offered. Charles Krug Winery, established in 1861 as the Napa Valley's first winery, is remarkable for its historical significance and character.

Blue Note Napa on the web:

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

For more information on Blue Note, please contact:

Rebecca Shapiro or Grace Fleisher at Shore Fire Media .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley