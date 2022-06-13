Western Sky Community Care Supports Pediatric Care in Ruidoso

Health Plan Contributes $100,000 to BCA Pediatrics to Improve Access in Underserved Areas

RUIDOSO, N.M., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care (Western Sky) announced today it has contributed $100,000 to support a new BCA Pediatrics (BCA) location in Ruidoso to help invest in the local community and improve access to pediatric care in rural New Mexico. BCA Pediatrics, which is based in Roswell and has six clinics across the state, expanded to Ruidoso in early June, with an aim to provide pediatric care to community members in the surrounding area.

"Ruidoso is an underserved area without a current pediatric presence or pediatric specialty. Currently, if there is a pediatric need, our members go to the hospital. Western Sky's partnership with BCA is part of a statewide initiative to increase access to care in rural communities, foster better health, and help New Mexicans thrive," said Chris Hummer, President and CEO of Western Sky Community Care.

This summer, Western Sky and BCA will also host a number of events in Ruidoso to help invest in community health and address health equity, such as "Shots for Shoes," an initiative designed to encourage childhood immunizations and provide new shoes to school-aged children for the upcoming school year.

"Over the years, BCA Pediatrics has enjoyed a productive and beneficial partnership with Western Sky. Their recent assistance in helping BCA Pediatrics to become established in Ruidoso has been invaluable and is greatly appreciated. We know the community will benefit, and we are excited about providing pediatric healthcare in this underserved area. We look forward to our continued partnership with Western Sky for many more years to come," said Roe Vandenbout, Branch Manager, BCA Pediatrics.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About BCA Pediatrics

BCA Pediatrics have been providing Pediatric Healthcare to southeastern NM for 45 years, with offices in 5 locations: Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad, Dexter and Ruidoso. With fourteen providers, we offer same-day appointments for sick patients. It's a high priority to see our sick children ASAP. All of our offices are inter-connect through an E.H.R., which allows patients to visit any office and have their most current records available.

