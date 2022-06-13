Titan Development and Pivot Development Joint Venture Host Groundbreaking Event for 'The Lock at Flatirons,' a Luxury Multifamily Project in Broomfield, Colorado

254-unit complex will offer high-end amenities, convenient live-work-play location and vista of the Flatrions mountain range

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Development ("Titan") and Pivot Development ("Pivot"), leading real estate development and investment firms, today hosted a groundbreaking event on The Lock at Flatirons, a new $80 million, 254-unit luxury multifamily development in the Interlocken Technology Park within the MidCities District of Broomfield, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. The project, which was announced in July 2021 and began construction in December 2021, is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2024. Dwell Design is the project architect, Shaw Construction is the general contractor and FPI Management will be the operator.

Titan and Pivot JV Logo (PRNewswire)

The 3.3-acre complex at 460 Flatiron Blvd. is directly off the Interlocken Loop and near the Denver Boulder turnpike, an important area thoroughfare, and Broomfield's location at the midpoint between Denver and Boulder will offer residents easy access to both cities and nearby employers including Ball Corporation, Oracle, Salesforce, Uber, CenturyLink and Vail Resorts. As part of the Interlocken area, the development is within walking distance of many retail, dining and entertainment venues, and nearby are golf courses, hotels and the FlatIron Crossing shopping center. The property is located in the Boulder Valley School District, which consistently ranks among the top three of Colorado's large Front Range school districts.

The Lock at Flatirons will feature upscale fixtures, finishes and appliances in all units, a sky lounge with Flatirons view, fitness center, resort style pool and spa, bike storage and stations, a dog park and dog spa, secure access parking, technology packages throughout the property and co-working space. Smart home technology will be installed for increased resident safety. Floor plans include studio, one- two- and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will experience the amenities of urban living combined with the convenience and comfort of suburban living.

"We're excited to bring The Lock at Flatirons to Broomfield residents in conjunction with our partners at Pivot," said Josh Rogers, Senior Vice President at Titan. "The Denver area is one of the nation's fastest-growing regions for high-income renters, which when combined with the national housing shortage presents a tremendous opportunity for us to bring best-in-class apartment living to the young professionals working in the area, as well as attract residents from the greater Broomfield community."

"With the combined multifamily experience between Pivot and Titan, we know this will be a top quality Class A multifamily development," said L. Matthew Hare, President and Chief Investment Officer at Pivot Development. "The anticipation is well worth the wait for Pivot's first multifamily project in Broomfield – the market is in need of housing, and Pivot Development wants to be part of meeting that need in our Colorado communities."

The Lock at Flatirons is the first Colorado project for Pivot Development, which was founded in 2018 and focuses on the urban and suburban multifamily sector; the company has offices in Carmel, Indiana, and Greenwood Village in Colorado. Titan Development, which has offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Austin, Texas, has strong track records of multifamily, industrial and self-storage projects across the Southwest.

"The City of Broomfield is happy to welcome well-respected developers such as Titan and Pivot to our community," said Guyleen Castriotta, Broomfield Mayor. "The Lock at Flatirons supports one of the City's initiatives to secure a range of housing choices for current and future residents."

