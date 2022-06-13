Private Lending 360 Announces Enrique Flores As President

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Lending 360, Inc. (PL360), parent Company of Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., Evergreen Escrow, Inc., and Evergreen Data Systems, is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer, Enrique Flores, has been promoted to President, succeeding Drew Louis, who will maintain the title of CEO. In the dual role of President and CFO, Flores will oversee all operations of the Company(ies).

Del Toro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Del Toro Loan Servicing) (PRNewswire)

Founder and CEO, Drew Louis commented that, "Enrique Flores has added more to this Company than I could ever have asked for. His contributions to the bottom line, the growth of the Company and the future of the Brand have put him where he is; I truly could not ask for a more qualified and dedicated person to be at the helm of these Companies – I am certain that he will continue to improve the value that we provide to our Team, Customers and Community."

During his seven years with the Company, Flores immediately began to improve and manage all Corporate financial matters, investor relations, strategic planning, and risk management. He was never given the title of "leader" though the Team began to look at him as one. He is also credited with heading up the June 2021 acquisition of Evergreen Escrow, Inc., something that was a dream of Louis' for over ten years.

"I am excited to transition to this new leadership role," says Mr. Flores, "As a passionate member of the Private Lending 360 team, I have experience firsthand this fantastic company's mission and believe there is enormous potential for the platform. While executing new and exciting strategies, I remain committed to our strong financial position, our continued growth and to nurturing the amazing culture of our Company."

About Private Lending 360, Inc.:

PL360's subsidiary Companies have been leading providers of Services to the Private Lending industry throughout the United States dating back to 1980.

Private Lending is critical to the Fix / Flip industry, Small Businesses and to many Entrepreneurs who may not have the track record to obtain traditional financing.

Additionally, PL360 has a commitment to CONNECT. BUILD. TRANSFORM. within their Company, Industry and Community.

A spokesperson for the Company explained, "We do that by always learning and teaching our Team and Customers. By volunteering our time and experience to victims of loan and real estate fraud, performing homeless outreach events, and by partnering with life changing Organizations such as Corazon de Vida and the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation."

For more information on the Companies and services, please call 619-476-5400.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Toro Loan Servicing