Medical Guardian Appoints Industry Vet as New SVP of Health Services

PHILADELPHIA , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), today announced the appointment of Alex Prough as the new Senior Vice President of Health Services. Prough will be leading the organization's expansion across the healthcare industry.

Prough brings to his new role more than 12 years of experience in the healthcare and technology field, most recently serving as the Vice President of Business Development at Truepill, Inc. Prior to that, he led the Medicare and Medicaid businesses at Best Buy Health, building programs with many of the country's largest Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and home-health organizations. Previously, he was a member of the executive team at Critical Signal Technologies (CST), responsible for all growth activities, scaling the business to serve more than 100,000 active patients and members.

"As a highly accomplished health tech leader, we're excited for Alex to bring his experience and expertise in remote patient monitoring programs to drive our growth at both Medical Guardian and MedScope, our recent acquisition," said Geoff Gross, CEO and Founder of Medical Guardian. "We welcome Alex to the Medical Guardian family and are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to serve the needs of our patients and members."

Prough's comprehensive knowledge and extensive experience with remote patient monitoring programs, including hundreds of successful payer and provider programs, will sharpen Medical Guardian's healthcare focus and support future growth with Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, home-health and senior living organizations.

"I am looking forward to leveraging Medical Guardian's presence as a leading provider of personal emergency response systems in the healthcare space and identifying new opportunities for business development and growth," said Prough. "Medical Guardian is well-positioned to deliver and expand on the care we provide Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible beneficiaries. I am honored to advance our organization's mission in supporting aging Americans to live a life without limits."

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with over 300,000 active patients, members and customers across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to hundreds of thousands of aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own homes. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/WiFi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

