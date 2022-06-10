MedNetOne Health Solutions is first Michigan physician organization to enter into joint venture with Honest Medical Group

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedNetOne Health Solutions (MedNetOne), a health care management and physician organization offering infrastructure, technology, and clinical services to nearly 1,000 private practice physicians and other independent care providers, is pleased to announce it is the first Michigan physician organization to enter into a joint venture with Nashville-based Honest Medical Group, a physician enablement company aimed at improving the health care experience and reducing costs for members with Medicare Advantage.

The announcement was made by MedNetOne co-founders Ewa Matuszewski, CEO, and Al Juocys, D.O., President and Chief Medical Officer, and comes on the heels of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's announcement that it was forming a joint venture with Honest Medical Group in order to facilitate subsequent independent joint ventures between physician groups like MedNetOne and Honest Medical Group for risk and revenue sharing.

Ranked as the 11th largest physician organization in the Crain's Detroit Business 2022 Book of Lists, MedNetOne was established in 1981 and is recognized a thought leader and go-to organization for innovative approaches to practice transformation and patient-centric, community-based primary care under the direction of Matuszewski and Juocys. Speaking on the MedNetOne/Honest Medical Group joint venture, Matuszewski said their shared focus on practice transformation helped spark initial conversations.

"Practice transformation has been our mantra for nearly 15 years, knowing that the disruptions in healthcare delivery and reporting would demand a more connected, cross-disciplined team of professionals within the primary care office," Matuszewski said. "Honest Medical Group represents the next generation of practice transformation, and we have much to teach each other as we enter this new era."

Dr. Aric Coffman, CEO of Honest Medical Group, shared Matuszewski's enthusiasm for the new venture.

"This is a huge step in the right direction for Medicare Advantage providers and their patients," Coffman said. "Transforming primary care is no longer a dream – it's a reality. And we could not be more excited about where the partnership will take us for the benefit of patients."

MedNetOne has been closely aligned with payors focused on disruptive, patient-focused quality care initiatives, and its ability to consistently meet quality performance metrics. This focus emboldened the organization to seriously consider a joint venture with the Honest Medical Group.

"MedNetOne has taken calculated risks throughout our organization's 40-year history to grow and diversify amid an increasingly complex healthcare landscape and growing payor influence," Matuszewski said. "With a track record of meeting quality and performance metrics, we have learned to be open to new ventures that align like-minded partners in care."

The financial advantages are realized by both organizations when optimal patient quality results in healthier patients and lower rates of care and hospitalization.

MedNetOne offers a broad array of services to independent physician practices, advanced practice providers, behavioral health professionals and chiropractors who are focused on running fully integrated, population-based, patient-centric practices with a modern technology infrastructure. Approximately 18% of its population served is age 65 and up and eligible for or enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

The organization actively engages in testing, developing and implementing innovative care management strategies and enhanced multidisciplinary team care services, with a special focus on providing whole person care to individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, chronic pain, and asthma. Additionally, the organization has expanded its services to include palliative care.

Tapped by state and local government and community health organizations to provide clinical support services throughout the pandemic, MedNetOne hosted approximately 120 pop-up vaccination clinics in schools and ethnic communities and is a supporting partner of the Detroit Equity Coalition on Covid-19. The organization recently launched a mobile clinic for community-based care, especially in underserved communities, to offer essential primary care services including chronic illness care, physicals, blood pressure checks and vaccinations.

About Honest Medical Group

Honest Medical Group is a Nashville-based, privately-owned company that partners with physicians to improve their patients' care experience and to reduce costs for people with Medicare. Honest provides financial backing, real-time insights, care management teams and administrative staff so physicians can put their patients first. Honest was founded by health care innovators Adam Boehler, founder and CEO of healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders; Abe Sutton; and Matt Kim. For more information, visit HonestMedicalGroup.com.

About MedNetOne Health Solutions

Based in Rochester, Mich., MedNetOne Health Solutions is a leader in advancing the development and implementation of the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) and advanced primary care. Its physician/provider members are focused on fully integrated, population-based, patient-centric practices that enhance patient outcomes and meet government healthcare reform mandates. Learn more here.

