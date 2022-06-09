Royal Ice Cream Company Recalls Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream Pints Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen

CLEVELAND, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Ice Cream Company of Cleveland, Ohio is voluntarily recalling containers of Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream Pints with Best By Date: 04.Oct.2023 and Code Date: 22094 39-62 because they contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threating reaction if they consume this product.

The cup portion of the pint package identifies the product as Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream. The product inside the cup is chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirl, which contains peanuts and is not identified on the ingredient label.

The affected mispackaged product was distributed only to Wawa stores located throughout: Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The affected mispackaged product is being recalled from consumers, retail store shelves, back stock rooms, and warehouses. The affected mispackaged product is packaged in ONE PINT (473mL) paperboard cups labeled Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream with

UPC code 7 26191 00351 3 located on the side of the cup in the information panel, and in combination with Best By Date: 04.Oct.2023 and Code Date: 22094 39-62 stamped on the bottom of the cup.

This is an example of how the stamped code may appear on the container. Time stamp on actual container may appear between 11:27 and 16:02. (PRNewswire)

The recall relates only to the above mentioned mispackaged Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream Pints. No other Wawa ice cream products are affected by this recall.

No adverse reactions have been reported to date. The company is working in full cooperation with the FDA on this voluntary recall.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream Company after being notified by Wawa, Inc. that Wawa had received a consumer call about the mispackaged product. The consumer had purchased a Wawa Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream Pint and tasted peanut butter. Royal Ice Cream Company determined product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts in the ingredient statement on the container.

Consumers who have purchased the mispackaged ice cream with UPC code 7 26191 00351 3 located on the side of the cup in the information panel, and in combination with Best By Date: 04.Oct.2023 and Code Date: 22094 39-62 stamped on the bottom of the cup are urged to dispose of the product immediately and reach out to Wawa's Customer Service Department at https://www.wawa.com/contact or to contact http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls for more details.

For any questions, consumers are asked to call Royal Ice Cream Company at (216) 432-1144, Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM EDT, or contact Wawa's Customer Service Department at https://www.wawa.com/contact.

Contact: Laura Hindulak

Matt Thornicroft

(216) 432-1144

lhindulak@pierres.com

mthornicroft@pierres.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Ice Cream Company