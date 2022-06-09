Literati Book Fairs Help Southern California Schools Raise Funds to Support Literacy

Literati Book Fairs Are Now Bookable For 2022-2023 School Year

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California schools were among the first in the United States to host Literati Book Fairs this past spring. In less than three months, 28 schools across Southern California hosted their first Literati Book Fair, selling over 27,000 books total with a portion of sales going directly back to each school. Literati proudly offers each school multiple profit options ranging from cash up to 50% in books.

Literati Book Fairs is a new book fair offering from Literati, a data driven book club company championing a love of learning through expertly curated books. Literati launched book fairs in January 2022 and began operating the first Literati Book Fairs across the United States in March 2022. Literati believes that putting the right book in the right child's hands can help elevate literacy outcomes whether it's at home or at school.

Caroline Rausch, Librarian at Thorpe Elementary in Santa Ana, California said, "we loved hosting our first Literati Book Fair this Spring. Literati understands the importance of making the entire process simple for the event coordinator and volunteers to operate. Everything including set-up, cash register, re-stocking and beyond was quick and seamless from start to finish. Their book selection was fantastic and the theme and marketing materials were bright, fun, and engaging for the entire community. I was thrilled to be able to select Titlewave as our book fair profit option to continue adding great books to our library. We look forward to welcoming Literati Book Fairs back to Thorpe Elementary for two more fairs in the 2022-2023 school year!"

Literati Book Fairs can be set up in 45 minutes or less with just one person and feature hardcover and softcover books curated by Literati specifically for elementary schools grades K-8 that range from $3.00-$25.00. Schools who hosted a Spring 2022 Literati Book Fair enjoyed the "Pets" theme, which featured beloved household animals and created a whimsical reading experience for students. The Fall 2022 Literati Book Fair theme will be "Passport to Adventure," celebrating books that can take kids on an exciting journey.

Literati offers a kid's book club that is personalized for every reader and features expertly curated books delivered monthly. A Literati kid's book club membership can also help a school raise funds beyond the book fair. When a customer signs up for a Literati kid's book club, they can associate their account with a particular school, which allows the school to earn ten percent of all book club costs for as long as the membership exists. To subscribe, visit this link https://literati.com/kids/schoolbox/ and select any school from the dropdown menu to support its ongoing literacy efforts.

To learn more about Literati Book Fairs or book a fair for your school, please visit www.literati.com/bookfairs

About Literati

Literati is the leading curator and distributor of children's books focused on matching the right books with the right reader. Through our kid's book club and book fairs, we are transforming the way books are discovered and experienced. By leveraging technology to deliver personalization to each individual reader, we can ignite a child's love of learning and elevate literacy outcomes at home and in the classroom.

