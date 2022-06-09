Flexpoint Ford Announces Sale of TigerRisk Partners to Howden Group

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced entry into a definitive agreement to sell TigerRisk Partners, LLC ("TigerRisk"), a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance industries, to Howden Group ("Howden"), an international insurance broking group.

TigerRisk significantly enhances the scale and depth of Howden's reinsurance and capital markets offering and builds on Howden's integrated global approach to deliver more choice for their clients.

"This is an exciting development for TigerRisk as we look forward to partnering with Howden to further strengthen our position as a trusted strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance markets. Our partnership with Howden reflects our continued commitment to building a global platform focused on recruiting top-tier talent and deploying world-class technology and analytics to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Rod Fox, TigerRisk's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "We have enjoyed the outstanding partnership with Flexpoint Ford and have benefited greatly from their strategic advice during a period of tremendous growth for TigerRisk."

Rob Bredahl, TigerRisk's CEO added, "This transaction is an important milestone for TigerRisk and could not have been achieved without our employees' dedication to delivering creative solutions and unrelenting focus on client service. Our relationship with Flexpoint Ford has been an important part of this journey and their deep understanding of our business and support in executing our growth strategy has made them an ideal partner."

During the partnership with Flexpoint Ford, TigerRisk accelerated the recruitment of new talent to the platform and expanded their employee base by nearly 50%, which led to a 25% annual growth in revenue.

Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner of Flexpoint Ford commented: "On behalf of our investors, we are grateful for the partnership with TigerRisk and its employee shareholders during a time of accelerated growth for the company. The success of our partnership has allowed us to create significant value for all stakeholders of TigerRisk."

Dominic Hood, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford, added: "Investing across the insurance ecosystem is an important area of focus for Flexpoint Ford and our partnership with TigerRisk advanced our knowledge and experience in this important sector. We are thankful for the tireless efforts of the entire TigerRisk team during our partnership."

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as financial advisor to Flexpoint Ford and TigerRisk. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Flexpoint Ford and TigerRisk. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel to TigerRisk management and employees.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $5.67 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York, New York.

For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

About TigerRisk

TigerRisk Partners LLC is a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the insurance and reinsurance industries founded in 2008. TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory (TCMA), a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary providing clients strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets products and transactions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TigerRisk has offices in Stamford, New York, Bermuda, London, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Raleigh.

For more information, visit www.TigerRisk.com

About Howden Group Holdings

Howden Group Holdings is a leading international insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, the Group comprises Howden, the international insurance broker, and DUAL, one of the world's largest MGAs. We are a group of global experts with a local touch and a digital backbone. Alongside our long term, aligned growth equity investors, employees make up the single largest shareholder group.

Howden Group Holdings' businesses operate in 45 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand and employ over 12,000 people.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroupholdings.com

