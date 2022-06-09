Entergy to host its 2022 Analyst Day on June 16

NEW ORLEANS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will host its 2022 Analyst Day conference on Thursday, June 16, in New York City. Chairman of the board and chief executive officer Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive management team plan to discuss our strategy to help customers meet their reliability, affordability and sustainability goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

We invite you to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors . Presentation materials will be made available on the Entergy Investor Relations page after market close Wednesday, June 15, and a replay of the audio webcast will also be available by accessing the same link mentioned above.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entergy Corporation