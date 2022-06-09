Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Announces 20th Anniversary Recipe Contest Winners

WATERLOO, Wis., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese 20th Anniversary, Crave Brothers announces six winners including three consumers and three professionals, for its 20th Anniversary 2022 Recipe Contest.

Home cooks and food professionals were invited to submit their favorite original recipes in any of the three following categories: Appetizer/Side Dish (including salads) Main Entrée, and/or Desserts. They were required to use any one or more Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses including Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Farmers Rope String Cheese, Oaxaca, and/or Cheddar Cheese Curds.

"Cheese is a diverse ingredient that can be used in a variety of ways, and we know no better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than with a recipe contest," says Debbie Crave, Vice President. "It was a challenge to judge so many delicious entries. We always like new recipe ideas using our cheeses."

Recipes were judged by a professional panel using a criterion of creativity, presentation, flavor, and innovative use of Crave Brothers cheese. The winners are:

CONSUMER:

Café Mocha Bread Pudding Cheesecake with Hot Mocha Sauce & Mixed Berries, featuring Chocolate Mascarpone by Mary McShack from Alabama - (Dessert) Caprese Inspired Shrimp Gnocchi, featuring Mascarpone and Fresh Mozzarella by DonnaMarie Ryan from Massachusetts - (Main Entry) Gluten Free, Curd Cloud Bites with Spiced Honey Mascarpone Spread, featuring Cheddar Cheese Curds and Mascarpone by Chera Little from Texas - (Appetizer)

PROFESSIONAL:

Cannoli Cheesecake, featuring Mascarpone by Dustin Barman from Wisconsin (D•Bar Bakery) - (Dessert) CRAVEable Corn Dip, featuring Oaxaca , Farmers Rope and Fresh Mozzarella by Sarah Mittelstadt from Wisconsin (Farm Table Foundation) - (Appetizer) Dry rubbed pork tenderloin with Crave's captivating Coconut Peanut Butter Chocolate Mascarpone Dipping Sauce, featuring Chocolate Mascarpone by Natalie E Herman from South Caroline (NEH Media LLC) - (Main Entry)

The recipes will be published on the Crave Brothers website for cheese lovers to try at home. For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese or to purchase their cheeses, visit www.cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC produces award-winning Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, Farmers Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds. The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheese-making business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on both the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

