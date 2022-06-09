Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces New Diversity Officer

DOVER, Del., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) (Chesapeake Utilities) announced today that Sharon Grant joined the Company as assistant vice president and diversity officer, effective June 6.

Sharon Grant, Assistant Vice President and Diversity Officer, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (PRNewswire)

Grant will oversee Chesapeake Utilities' equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy and initiatives, including its EDI Council and employee resource groups, while also collaborating across the organization with the teams responsible for the enterprise-wide environmental, social and governance plan. In addition, Grant will lead efforts to improve the employee experience at Chesapeake Utilities, with a focus on employee engagement and enhancing Company culture to foster an environment that promotes wellness, inclusion and belonging.

"We welcome Sharon to the Chesapeake Utilities family," said William Hughston, vice president and chief human resource officer. "Sharon's unique background and experience in business operations, project management, organizational development and EDI will play a significant part in helping us build upon our strategic imperatives in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement."

"As the first person to step into this newly created and important role, I'm thrilled to join Chesapeake Utilities," said Grant. "I share the Company's determination to make a difference and to continue building an environment that advances equity, diversity and inclusion. I'm looking forward to advancing an EDI strategy and implementation plan that incorporates inclusive perspectives and practices."

Grant is an accomplished human resources leader who most recently held the role of vice president and chief diversity officer at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in Richmond, Virginia. There, she oversaw the design and implementation of the talent management strategy, human resources operations, employee engagement strategy, and the enterprise-wide strategic plan for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Grant also has held leadership roles with global responsibility at Cisco Systems Inc. and the City of Atlanta, and she led her own HR consulting firm.

Grant holds an MBA from the University of Georgia and a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Massachusetts at Boston. She also has numerous certifications in project management and human resources.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

302-217-7050

bpatterson@chpk.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation