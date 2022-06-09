Bloomberg Empowers Clients by Expanding Coverage to Top 50 Crypto Assets

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today an expansion of its market-leading coverage of cryptocurrency data on the Bloomberg Terminal to include the top 50 crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, XRP, Solana and more. Clients can now monitor intraday pricing for an expanded universe of cryptos, indices and futures contracts in real-time for faster, data-driven investment decisions.



Bloomberg has been helping clients navigate the cryptocurrency space for almost a decade and began providing Bitcoin prices on the Bloomberg Terminal in 2013. With the growth of institutional interest in investment strategies involving cryptos, in 2018 Bloomberg expanded the scope of available instruments to 10, and now to the top 50.

Thousands of cryptocurrencies trade every day on hundreds of venues and the quality of these assets and the venues they trade on varies greatly. Bloomberg takes a data-driven approach to selecting the cryptocurrency data to include on the Bloomberg Terminal and ensures that approach evolves along with the crypto markets. Bloomberg has developed a rigorous vetting model, available to view on the Bloomberg Terminal, that takes into account our institutional client base.

That process includes assessments of institutional custody support, trading access, market capitalization, and consistency of turnover.

"Our mission is to help the global institutional investor community to seamlessly incorporate digital assets into their workflows in a trusted and familiar way, on the Bloomberg Terminal," says Alex Wenham, product manager for cryptocurrencies at Bloomberg. "As this market develops, we will continue to evolve our data-driven offerings to help our clients define and develop their strategies in this space."

Recently, Bloomberg and Kaiko issued the first series of Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs) covering crypto assets.

