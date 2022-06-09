Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Hire Director of Commercial Property Sales

Maggie Raprich Promoted to the National Account Team

HALTOM CITY, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT are excited to announce the promotion of Maggie Raprich as the Director of Commercial Property Sales. Maggie will be responsible for the oversight and growth of the commercial property management sector.

Maggie Raprich Promoted to the National Account Team (PRNewswire)

"Maggie has grown up in this company, and I could not be more excited to have her as part of our National Account Team. Her spirit and work-ethic are unmatched, and you cannot help but love her," said Karee Huggins, Vice President of Sales at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. "I can't wait to see what great things she is going to do at the next level. Our company and our customers are lucky to get to work with such an amazing woman."

After graduating from Oklahoma State University with a Business Marketing degree, Maggie started her career as a Residential Account Manager at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. She was quickly moved from that team to the Commercial Account Manager role. Over the past eight years in this role, Maggie has built key relationships which resulted in exponential growth. Her involvement in multiple industry associations, along with her motivation and communication skills, make Maggie the perfect candidate for this new position.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to taking the knowledge I have gained throughout my tenure here to help our National Account Team grow. The challenges and successes that I have encountered in my role as a Commercial Account Manager will serve as a strong foundation as I move forward into this new position," said Raprich.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.bmscat.com

Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT