Astreya Welcomes New Vice President of Global Human Resources

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a premier IT managed services & technology organization, announces the appointment of Michelle Richard as VP of Global Human Resources.

Michelle joins Astreya with over 20 years of Human Resources (HR) and Legal experience. Her responsibilities will include leading Astreya's HR Business Partner, Talent Management, and Benefits teams.

"It's an exciting time at Astreya as our organization expands and evolves; we recognize our employees are truly our greatest asset. Michelle's strong leadership skills and track record will enable our Global Human Resources business function to remain laser-focused on delivering continuous, high-performing results to support our employees," said Andrea Bendzick, President of Astreya.

Michelle started her career as an associate attorney specializing in employment and labor law, constitutional law, and appellate law for a prestigious law firm in Birmingham, Alabama. She later moved to an in-house counsel role where she provided advice and counsel to executive and senior leaders in Human Resources, Supply Chain/Logistics, Retail Operations, Global Supply Chain/Logistics, Organizational Effectiveness, and Office of Diversity functions, among others.

Highlights of her career include leading an HR business function of over 750,000 employees at a multi-billion dollar global Fortune 5 company as well as serving as Vice President of Human Resources for a billion-dollar transportation company.

Michelle has been a staunch advocate for employees, an effective change leader, and a champion of diversity and equality throughout her career. She has demonstrated her effectiveness and advocacy by spearheading industry-wide diversity initiatives, establishing first-ever affinity groups, collaborating with national organizations, and facilitating best practices for the retention and recruiting of women. She was featured as one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2019.

Michelle attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate studies and received her law degree from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches thirty-three countries with over 2000+ IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear- vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best-in-class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

