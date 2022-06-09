Abacus Group Expands Office Locations in Three Major Cities in Support of Employee Growth, Collaboration, and Client Support

UK team establishes flagship headquarters in the Mayfair section of London; Dallas office increases square footage; Miami team forms to support South Florida clients.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, a global provider of IT services for alternative investment firms, announced expanded office locations recently in three major cities, with a new location in London, UK, a renovation of its Frisco, TX, office, and a new presence in Miami, FL. Originally founded in San Francisco in 2008 and currently headquartered in New York City, the growing company now has a presence in eight major financial cities across the US plus the UK, with nearly 250 employees supporting more than 650 client firms.

Abacus Group (PRNewswire)

UK & EUROPE:

At the end of May, the Abacus team that supports its UK and Europe clients moved into a new, larger headquarters in the heart of Mayfair in London, a popular location for the alternative asset management community. The investment in this new space for the London team is poised to invigorate team collaboration as the team grows and adds headcount, while supporting a significant growth in clients in the UK and Europe markets. The new space accommodates up to 40 people in an open-office format plus dedicated collaboration and meeting spaces. "Our investment in a new, larger office location in a prime area of London aligns with our clients returning to offices, allowing our team to be readily available to support client needs in London," said Tom Cole, Managing Director – UK & Europe at Abacus Group.

TEXAS:

Two years ago, in anticipation of continued growth of their Dallas team, Abacus Texas moved into a 6800 square foot office at HALL Park in Frisco. Abacus has now taken over an adjoining space, expanding its footprint at HALL Park by over 50%. The renovation to combine the two spaces together is expected to be completed within the coming weeks, anticipating even further growth of the Texas team. "We love the amenities and collaborative workspaces available to us at HALL Park and look forward to recruiting even more top talent in the Dallas area as we grow our Client Support teams," said Mike Herman, Managing Director – Client Services at Abacus Group.

MIAMI:

As a result of an influx of clients opening offices in South Florida at the onset of the pandemic, Abacus started recruiting a team last year to support clients in the Miami area. Covering an expansive geography throughout South Florida, the newly established Abacus team in the area is available to support client sites in a variety of locations, helping with both traditional in-office and home office setups. "Many investment managers who had traditionally been in offices in New York City decided to expand or relocate to South Florida during the pandemic, and Abacus has responded to this geographic shift. We've had our eye on the South Florida market for some time, and during the pandemic it finally made sense for us to invest in setting up a local team. We've recruited top talent in the area to support our clients, and we look forward to expanding even further in South Florida over the coming years," said Chris Grandi, CEO at Abacus Group.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and service focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage, and compliance requirements. The company has teams in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abacus Group LLC