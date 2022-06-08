Industry leaders join forces to produce premier faith-based content for kids

Minno | Slingshot USA | Sunrise Animation Studios

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minno, Slingshot USA, and Sunrise Animation Studios announced today a robust partnership to elevate faith-based media for kids and families. The global deal includes development and production of original content, bringing competitive-quality to faith-based family entertainment.

Minno, Slingshot USA, and Sunrise Animation Studios break ground with new series, “Young David” (PRNewswire)

In their first collaboration, "Young David" brings to life the story of one of the greatest kings in history when he was still just a teen. Stepping into David's early life as a shepherd – with lyre, slingshot, and sheep and goats to look after—"Young David" is storytelling at its best. Exciting, engaging and ready to inspire audiences of all ages around the globe, this is the first step in many more to come from this powerhouse partnership of industry innovators.

With production underway, "Young David" releases Fall 2023 exclusively on Minno. As a prequel limited animation series, it will complement the full-length animated feature film, "David," releasing in 2025 by Slingshot USA and Sunrise Animation Studios in partnership with Angel Studios. "Young David" will feature three original songs from Grammy-Award winning Songwriter Jonas Myrin.

"Kids deserve incredible, best-in-class stories," says Erick Goss, CEO and co-founder of Minno. "We want to invest in projects that tell excellent stories and spark important conversations, and "Young David" is one of those projects. It's exciting to be working on a series that represents the faith traditions of so many people globally."

Minno, Slingshot USA, and Sunrise Animation Studios bring together world-class creatives with joint expertise from power-house studios such as DreamWorks, Pixar, Sony, Disney, Lucas Films, Sesame Workshop, PBS, Scholastic, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Jim Henson, and more. Combining creative forces, the studios hold the goal of providing superior animated faith-based content to bring the goodness of God to life for kids and families, and have a shared commitment to excellence, bringing unprecedented quality to faith-based content.

"We are thrilled to be working with our incredibly passionate and talented friends at Minno to bring 'Young David' to families around the world," says Phil Cunningham, Director. "David's heart after God is very aspirational for us personally, and our hope is that everyone who watches will be inspired to believe and live as fearlessly as David!"

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is a media and tech company providing on-screen Christian faith representation to families, helping kids and grownups experience the goodness of God through curated, Christian content that excites, inspires, and entertains. Minno creates and produces on-demand and ad-free video content through the Minno streaming platform subscription. Minno offers on- and off-screen experiences through Minno Life, an online parent hub with weekly-updated practical resources including blogs, the top-rated parenting podcast Raising Boys and Girls, and the award-winning Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids. To learn more, visit www.gominno.com.

ABOUT SLINGSHOT USA

The animated feature film "DAVID" is Slingshot USA's first film, and the goal of the company is to build and house beautifully crafted animated stories. Our vision is to work with the world's best creative talent, to bring high quality entertainment to families around the globe. Please visit www.thedavidmovie.com

ABOUT SUNRISE ANIMATION STUDIOS

Sunrise Animation Studios is a world-class animation studio with a passion to "Inspire Through Story". Sunrise choose animation as their preferred medium because of their belief that it crosses race, cultural, age and gender barriers better than any other entertainment medium. For more, visit www.sunriseproductions.tv

