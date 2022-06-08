LEADING INDOOR AIR QUALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES UPDATED NAME

Global Plasma Solutions Is Now GPS Air

New Name, Same Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading indoor air quality technology companies is changing its go-to-market name—from Global Plasma Solutions to GPS Air (GPS), reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing indoor air quality.

"We decided to make this small but important change for several reasons. The name GPS Air better captures and communicates what we do and are singularly focused on—improving indoor air quality," said Glenn Brinckman, GPS's chief executive officer. "Another reason is more practical. We, our partners, and our customers have used the shorter version of our name—GPS—since our founding. We're simply formalizing what has been a long-established practice."

The name change takes effect immediately and will have no impact on customers and the day-to-day operations of the business.

About GPS Air (GPS):

Founded in 2008, GPS Air (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in offices, research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered solution to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS branded products are certified to UL 2998, UL's stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. More information about GPS can be found at www.gpsair.com .

