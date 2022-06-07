UNDONE BEAUTY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN'S PROFESSIONAL SOCCER TEAM, THE CHICAGO RED STARS

This partnership marks the first sponsorship for a women's sports team for Undone Beauty

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undone Beauty , the clean, vegan and multitasking makeup and skincare line, has partnered with the Chicago Red Stars, of the National Women's Soccer League, for the team's 2022 season. Undone Beauty will be working with several of the team's rookies: Jill Aguilera, Ava Cook, Sam Fischer, Channing Foster, Sarah Griffith, Amanda Kowalski and Mikenna McManus and provide clean and vegan makeup and skincare for the 2022 season. The partnership is the first of its kind for both Undone Beauty and the Chicago Red Stars.

Undone Beauty strives to empower and uplift women communities and is excited to play a small part in the athlete's lives by helping them look and feel their best on and off the field.

"Women's soccer has been an extraordinary force in undoing outdated gender norms, emphasizing that girls and women can fulfill their dreams on and off the field, without limitations.

We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Red Stars in supporting the holistic wellbeing, confidence and self-expression of women who realized their dream to play professional soccer at the highest level," says Ann Somma, Founder of Undone Beauty.

Founded in 2018, Undone Beauty's mission is to offer clean, vegan, cruelty-free, minimalist makeup at an excellent everyday value. Inspired by multitasking women and the business of real life, Undone Beauty was founded with shade, size and age inclusivity in mind, and believes in undoing unrelatable and unattainable beauty standards. Never retouching their models, Undone Beauty is for people who want to celebrate, and not hide, their natural beauty.

"What Undone Beauty stands for as a brand is a perfect fit with the Red Stars. Both organizations are built on the foundation of empowering women," said Vicky Lynch, the club's Chief Business Officer. "We are also thrilled to give our rookies an opportunity to grow their own personal brands through this partnership."

About Chicago Red Stars:

Established in 2007, the Red Stars were a founding member of the former Women's Professional Soccer and would later become one of the original eight teams to form the National Women's Soccer League in 2013. The Red Stars have made the playoffs in seven consecutive years from 2015-2021, while also competing in three championship matches in as many years including the 2019 and 2021 NWSL Championship and the 2020 Challenge Cup championship.

