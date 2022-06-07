TeamSnap Launches TeamSnap Impact

New Community Impact Program Created to Support Youth Sports and Level the Playing Field for Kids in Underserved Communities

BOULDER, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, today announced the launch of TeamSnap Impact , building on the momentum of its previous commitment to improve access to youth sports. This new community impact program is focused on enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

Learn more about TeamSnap Impact, apply for support, and get involved at teamsnap.com/impact. (PRNewswire)

It is widely recognized that participation in sports has a positive impact on personal development for kids, such as increased self-esteem, improved cognitive skills and career success, and better mental health (check out this recent data for details). With a renewed commitment of $1 million, TeamSnap Impact is dedicated to tackling the major problems facing youth sports; including affordability, gender equality, quality coaching and more. TeamSnap Impact is partnering with sports-based youth development organizations at the local and national levels that are equally committed to ensuring all kids have access to sports.

"We are committed to helping improve access to quality sports programs for all young athletes, regardless of race, gender, religion or socio-economic status. We have the privilege of providing funding, software, and services to the youth sports community, and I believe it is our responsibility to ensure we are leveling the playing field. TeamSnap Impact is a significant step in that direction," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap.

With more than 15 years of experience leading non-profit sports organizations and a deep understanding of the youth sports landscape, Lance Lee, Director of TeamSnap Impact, has been fundamental in laying the groundwork for this new program. According to Lance Lee, "Our aim with TeamSnap Impact is to leverage our deep roots within youth sports to make a real and tangible impact on underserved youth. With this approach, we'll be able to foster positive change in communities around the world through increased access to quality sports programs." Since joining TeamSnap in October 2021, Lance has been building relationships and setting the roadmap for TeamSnap Impact to maximize its influence through the pillars of policy, technology grants, and direct funding.

Policy

TeamSnap Impact is dedicated to being an active leader in the formulation of the high-level policy, regulations, guidelines, and plans affecting youth sports. TeamSnap Impact will aim to shape youth sports policy through partnerships with Aspen Institute's Sport & Society Program , Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) , and PLAY Sports Coalition . To drive the conversation, Peter Frintzilas serves on the PLAY Sports Coalition Board of Directors and Lance Lee on the PCA National Leadership Council.

Technology Grants

TeamSnap Impact is committed to helping teams and sports programs build stronger communities and increase participation with the aid of their world-class team management technology. The first technology grants will be provided to Philadelphia Youth Basketball (PYB) and Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative (PYSC) . TeamSnap Impact is offering a two-year technology grant to PYB and discounted packages to PYSC organizations that qualify to help the organizations improve participation, communication and coordination of events.

Direct Funding

Finally, to directly impact young athletes in their communities, TeamSnap Impact is committed to making significant investments toward building community programs, through scholarships and monetary grants to organizations that serve young athletes. To begin their efforts, TeamSnap Impact has been helping to build community programs in the city of Philadelphia, through partnerships with PYB and PYSC, which has over 60 member organizations. As a lead sponsor, TeamSnap Impact is aiding the growth of PYSC's Philly Girls Got Game program focusing on gender equality, including a Title IX celebration and Women in Sport Summit. TeamSnap Impact is also partnering with Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA) as a sponsor of their "Let's Play" initiative to increase the number of young athletes who have access to MSYSA's in-school soccer programs. Additionally in February of 2022, TeamSnap Impact was able to offer their first merit-based scholarships to two teams attending the NFL Flag Football Championship in Las Vegas.

"The experience meant a lot to me. The exposure, getting a chance to travel on a plane to a new place, meeting new people. It was all something I'll never forget," said Donell Phillips (age 14, Memphis, Ten.), a player for Memphis Shelby PAL , one of the teams that received a scholarship from TeamSnap Impact for the 2022 NFL Flag Football Championships. His coach, Sergeant Craig Littles went on to say, "Without TeamSnap's support, I'm not sure how our team would have been able to afford to travel to Vegas. The financial support we received was a true blessing, and seeing a company the kids are familiar with actually care enough to support us at that level, meant the world to me and my kids."

Learn more about TeamSnap Impact, apply for support, and get involved at teamsnap.com/impact .

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact for TeamSnap:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

973.349.2959

teamsnap@jconnelly.com

www.teamsnap.com (PRNewsfoto/Playeasy,TeamSnap) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamSnap