Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Stoneridge to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NOVI, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference with a presentation at 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)
Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-global-auto-industry-conference-301563384.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.