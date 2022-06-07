New 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Joins Ram Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Sandblast Edition builds on the Ram 1500 TRX, providing customers with even more customization straight from the factory

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition expands the color palette for the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world

Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition available this summer

Ram today announced it is expanding its light-duty lineup with the addition of the exclusive new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, offering performance truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior and interior appointments and content.

"Our customers want to stand out from the crowd and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that, while offering the segment's best combination of performance, capability and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We're constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers, and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features that will continue to win over more and more buyers."

The new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition expands the light-duty lineup that already features the quickest, fastest, most powerful and most fuel-efficient trucks on the road today. The Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

Ram worked with well-known racing enthusiast Ken Block to reveal the vehicle to his millions of fans across his social channels. Block, who owns a Ram 1500 TRX, put the truck through its paces last week in Johnson Valley, Calif.

Ram 1500 Sandblast Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition offers performance truck buyers an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition enhances the well-appointed TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and includes a unique Mojave Sand exterior color and graphics, unique 18-inch all-black beadlock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the TRX Sandblast Edition includes Light Frost accent stitching, an embroidered "TRX" seat back logo, unique carbon fiber accents, a leather and carbon-fiber flat-bottom steering wheel, unique center console badge, Head-up Display and a driver's screen that features TRX in Mojave Sand. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance.

Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $98,285, plus $1,795 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition models go on sale this summer.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

