Growth Expert Ben Norton Joins Integrum Worldwide as SVP of Growth

Norton's tenure working in business development, sales leadership, and growth strategy across both brands and agencies makes Norton an obvious addition to lead Integrum Worldwide's growth plans.

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Worldwide , the global marketing agency collective backed by Apollo Capital Corp and M2B Growth Enterprises, today announced that Ben Norton has recently joined the company as Senior Vice President of Growth. Norton adds to an exceptional leadership team that supports Integrum's two agencies Storia and Chalk and will be responsible for leading all growth initiatives across the rapidly expanding collective of agencies.

Ben Norton is a digital marketing executive with extensive experience helping global advertisers achieve their strategic initiatives. As an executive leader with more than 20 years of experience, Ben Norton is an expert in business development, sales leadership, account management, digital marketing, growth strategy execution and corporate development.

Norton's proven track record of boosting revenue, profit and operational efficiency with early-stage companies as well as mature organizations will be a strong complement to his new role at Integrum Worldwide. Early in his career Ben was Director of Business Development with web analytics pioneer, Urchin which was later acquired by Google and became Google Analytics. In addition, Ben served as CEO of Silicon Space, an Internet technology company that launched the first-ever tools for managing paid and organic search campaigns. After its acquisition, Ben went on to become President & COO of the digital marketing agency; Internet Marketing Inc., where he led engagements with Mastercard, Hilton and other global brands.

Ben is primarily focused on the organization's business development activities and strategic partnerships. Ben stated, "I'm excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization. Our commitment to our clients' success is unrivaled and it shows by how we surpass their expectations."

Since joining the Integrum Worldwide team, the organization has seen significant growth and is actively hiring to add to its new business team across the collective.

Ben is a graduate of the University of Southern California. He also received an MBA from UC Irvine and an advanced degree in International Business from the University of San Diego.

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best in class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

