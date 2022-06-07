Bob Vila Ranks Re-Bath "Best for Bathroom Renovations"

Leading Bathroom Remodeling Franchise Earns the Top Spot in its Category for Quality Renovation Services

PHOENIX, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, earns the No. 1 spot for "Best Bathroom Renovations" by the most trusted name in all things home improvement, Bob Vila, on its 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking.

Bob Vila's team of experts researched and vetted dozens of contractors that offer nationwide renovation and remodeling services for this lineup. Criteria for the ranking include service coverage area—some are nationwide, while others service large geographic regions—whether they offer warranties, and whether the companies also offer financing.

Re-Bath earned the No. 1 spot in the bathroom remodeling category as it has grown into a trusted and respected service provider known for expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom, or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles. Re-Bath also offers a lifetime warranty on its products and provides financing options to its customers.

In addition to standard bathroom renovations, Re-Bath offers tub-to-shower conversions, shower-to-tub conversions, and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act provisions to incorporate the best bathing facilities for mobility-challenged family members. Re-Bath incorporates universal design principles that allow aging residents to stay in their homes longer rather than moving to long-term care facilities.

"We are honored to be recognized by Bob Vila as the top-ranked company in the bathroom remodeling space," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "Our brand is experiencing exponential growth. Thanks to our national TV advertising presence and close relationships with the largest big-box home improvement stores in the country, we're able to continue growing our loyal customer base while our franchisees and installers deliver an effortless customer experience – something that truly sets this company apart. We also owe a big thank you to our customers for trusting Re-Bath with their bathroom remodeling needs, we are honored that you chose us."

Re-Bath's remarkable customer service has led to an overall, combined 4.7-star rating across all review sites including Google Facebook, Better Business Bureau, Houzz, Consumer Affairs, and Yellow Pages.

As demand for bathroom remodeling projects continues to soar, and market share gains drove nearly an 80% YOY increase in systemwide sales, existing and new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 500,000 and 1.25 million had average revenues of over $2.35 million in 2021, up 9.5% from 2020*.

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

This top ranking adds to Re-Bath's growing list of accolades, recently earning the No. 2 spot on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and being recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath closed out 2021 with record high performance in regard to same-store-sales growth and franchise openings. The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success in 2022, with a goal of awarding 18 franchise agreements.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 888-454-8842.

For more information on Re-Bath and to find your local provider, visit www.rebath.com.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 30 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 500,000 and 1.25 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 30 franchised businesses, 14 (or 47%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 50%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

