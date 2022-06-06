PlayFitt powered by Intellisports raises $2.5M in financing to further develop its AI-powered body neutral movement app designed to make you move more

MONTREAL, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlayFitt powered by IntelliSports, the gamified movement app, announced the successful closing of its seed round, raising $2.5 million. The round was led by Anges Québec and included professional athlete Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Bertrand Nepveu, Charles Bombardier, Investor group IC Excellent Ventures Inc, Peter MacKinnon, Florent Calliau, Antony Acciarri and Jean-François Grenon.

"With this investment, we have been able to hire top talent allowing us to bring PlayFitt to the level of a world class app. We are excited to take this big step forward, increase the awareness of PlayFitt and motivate people to move everyday." says PlayFitt CEO Jonathan Guillemette.

PlayFitt uses their team's experience in sports analytics, machine learning and video game development to build a platform that motivates you to reach small daily movement goals, whenever, wherever.

Antony Acciari and Jean-François Grenon, members of Anges Québec state: "PlayFitt is creating a new category of app that addresses one of the major health issues: a sedentary lifestyle. By encouraging every physical type of body to move just a little more, PlayFitt is encouraging users to live a healthier, happier and longer life."

Co-founded in 2019 by Jonathan Guillemette, a PhD in physics, and John Morris, a successful business leader at startups and billion-dollar companies, this round of investment follows PlayFitt crossing the 41 million active movements milestone undertaken by its 214,000 users.

About Playfitt

Playfitt is a Montreal-based body neutral movement app that helps humans move more. Powered by AI technology that tracks reps, it leverages video game mechanics to get players hooked on leading a healthier lifestyle. Since launching in 2019, over 31 million movement breaks and 41 million active moves have been tracked and completed by its users. PlayFitt is committed to digital wellness by building tech that's good for you.

About Anges Québec

Thanks to the strength and diversity of its network, Anges Québec strategically accompanies angel investors and passionate and innovative entrepreneurs in their international ambitions. Founded in 2008, Anges Québec has over 230 members who have so far invested over $130 million in more than 160 Quebec high growth potential companies, positioning itself as a leader in the Québec venture capital industry.

