electroCore Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- electroCore, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve (nVNS) stimulation therapy platform, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

In its effort to establish itself as a leader in this new frontier of medicine, electroCore plans to leverage RPR's long-standing media connections and expertise in the MedTech industry, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results.

"Based on their institutional reputation and industry experience, RPR is the firm we trusted to build our company's profile," said Daniel S. Goldberger, CEO, electroCore. "I am confident that their team of publicists will help us generate both the corporate and consumer exposure we need to advance our brand."

"Roughly 39 million Americans–and around 1 billion people worldwide—are afflicted by migraines," said Richard Rubenstein, President, RPR. "electroCore is working to ameliorate the anguish that many encounter as a result of their conditions. The company's gammacore™ device has demonstrated substantive potential for the non-medicated treatment of headaches and migraines. electroCore is truly at the forefront of innovation in the neuromodulation therapy space."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, electroCore reported net sales of $1.9 million compared to $1.5 million in Q4 of 2021 and $1.2 million during same period of 2021.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

