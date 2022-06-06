Advertise with Us
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

KATY, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

2022 Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference
Format: Virtual fireside chat and small group meetings
Presentation: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:45am ET
Participants: Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and CEO; Michael Mullican, CFO; Steve Lawrence, CMO
The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days at
https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 260 stores across 16 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit academy.com.

Investor inquiries:                                                       

Media inquiries: 

Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations           

Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications

281.646.5362                                                                 

281.253.8200

matt.hodges@academy.com                                         

elise.hasbrook@academy.com

