InsureMyTrip's Senior Vice President Named a 'Woman to Watch' by Providence Business News

WARWICK, R.I., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Business News (PBN) named InsureMyTrip Senior Vice President, Suzanne Morrow, the "Professional Services Woman to Watch". The recognition is part of PBN's 2022 Business Women Awards Program which honors the success of women in various industries.

Morrow is among 30 honorees recognized as leading women in various business, government, and nonprofit sectors in Rhode Island.

"I am honored to be named a Woman to Watch among such inspirational and amazing women in business," says Morrow. "In the predominantly male-led insurance industry I am proud to work for InsureMyTrip, a company that values women in leadership roles."

Morrow began her career at InsureMyTrip in 2016 as a Client Services Program Manager. She worked her way up to Director of Product Services, then Vice President of Business Development before being promoted to her current role as InsureMyTrip's first female Senior Vice President.

Providence Business News had this to say about why Morrow was chosen for this honor:

"Leading through challenging times, mentoring others, and clearly communicating travel insurance coverage benefits to travelers through national media has propelled Morrow…Morrow is a unique brand of candid, no-nonsense, Generation X businesswoman who doesn't mince words. "No is not in her vocabulary."

InsureMyTrip's President & CEO, Peter Evans echoes that sentiment.

"Suzanne is an exceptional leader," says Evans. "She has played and continues to play an integral role in guiding the firm through and out of the pandemic."

For a complete list of winners, you can visit:

https://pbn.com/event/2022-business-women-awards-program/

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

