HillsidesCares Offers Mental Health Treatment Programs for Children from 6 to 17 Years Old

At HillsidesCares in Pasadena, CA, we are proud to be a leading provider of comprehensive mental health treatment for children and adolescents from six to seventeen years old. HillsidesCares' programs and services are specifically designed to address the needs of young people, which is one of the many reasons that we are unique in the mental health treatment field.

Our treatment programs at HillsidesCares include:

Residential program - We provide round-the-clock care in our residential program for young people who require a safe environment with supervision from our experienced team of mental health professionals. The residential program combines individual, group, and family therapy sessions 7 days a week during the day and structured rotating activity time in the evenings. Our residential program includes daily living skills activities, social skill building, enrichment activities, sleep hygiene, and more.

Partial hospitalization program (PHP) - Our PHP is a day treatment program, which runs Monday to Friday for approximately five to six hours per day. The program includes meals, group therapy sessions, therapeutic art classes, mindfulness instruction, distress tolerance lessons, and medical check-ins.

Intensive outpatient program (IOP) - Our IOP allows for more flexibility than our other programs, with three-hour sessions three times a week. This level of care is perfect for clients who have stable home lives and want to continue their education at their schools.

Additional services we provide for children and adolescents include:

Aftercare - A unique aspect of HillsidesCares is our aftercare program, which sets young people up for success long after they have left our beautiful campus. Our aftercare program also helps our clients prepare for the transition from their time in residential treatment back into their everyday lives.

Family support - We want families to be involved in each step of their teen's care. Weekly sessions and monthly weekend activities in our family program help solidify the relationships among family members and open up the lines of communication.

Are you the parent or caregiver of a teen or adolescent that might benefit from the programs and services at HillsidesCares? If so, don't hesitate to reach out to our friendly team today by calling (323) 792-2098 or visiting us online.

