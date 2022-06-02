Communications Professionals Selected as an Accelerate Partner in the African-American Cisco Partner Community

TROY, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Professionals announced today that it has been officially designated as an Acceleration Partner in the African American Cisco Partner Community (AACPC), a distinction indicating that the company has not only satisfied the rigorous personnel, support, and specialization requirements to achieve Cisco's Select level, but is also a key partner in Cisco's Social Justice efforts to power and inclusive future for all. In recognition of this accomplishment, Communications Professionals is identified as a Cisco Select Integrator in the Cisco Partner Locator.

"We're proud to be an AACPC Accelerate Partner and achieve the Select Integrator Certification, as it further demonstrates the level of Cisco expertise our teams bring to the table when helping our clients overcome their most significant business challenges," said Andrew Wallace, President and CEO. "We want to understand our customer's challenges and key business objectives and create solutions that solve those issues and push their businesses forward."

Achieving Acceleration Status along with the Cisco Certifications, Authorizations, and Specializations positions Communications Professionals among the industry's elite organizations with the most in-depth skills and demonstrated success in supporting mission-critical initiatives with technology.

The Cisco Partner Program and AACPC provides a structure for partners to build the sales, technical, and Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions. Through specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes our expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner's technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

Backed by Cisco, Communications Professionals will help you change how your organization plans and manages your complete technology lifecycle, including acquisition, upgrades, moves, and disposition.

For more information about Communications Professionals, visit their website at www.cpgp.com.

