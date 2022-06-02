3Spine, Inc. Announces Medical Advisory Board Appointment

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Spine, Inc., a U.S. medical device company developing total joint replacement for the lumbar spine, today announced the appointment of Pierce Nunley, MD, to the company's Medical Advisory Board (MAB). The MAB appointment was made at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) meeting in the Bahamas. Dr. Nunley is Director of the Spine Institute of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA, chairman of the American Board of Spine Surgery, and an Associate Professor at LSU. He has served as the designated principal investigator (PI) on over 3o clinical research studies.

Dr. Nunley joins existing MAB members Domagoj Coric, MD, current ISASS President and national PI for 3Spine's real-world evidence fusion study, Jeff Goldstein, MD, ISASS past President and national PI for the upcoming BalancedBack IDE study, biomechanics researcher Avinash Patwardhan, Ph.D., and South African surgeons Dr. Louis Nel and Prof. Robert Dunn, who have each followed BalancedBack patients since 2007. Drs. Nunley, Coric, Goldstein, Patwardhan, Nel, and Dunn will guide 3Spine through the next phase of clinical research, teaching, and product commercialization.

"I am honored to be included in this pioneering group," said Dr. Nunley. "3Spine's total joint replacement has a real potential to change care for millions of people. We have a lot of work to do to get this to market, but I can tell you patients ask for lumbar motion in my practice every day. The potential is enormous."

"Pierce is a friend and a real technology leader," said Dr. Scott Hodges, co-founder and Medical Director of 3Spine. "He is one of the few surgeons I know who can look into the future and see change, who also has the scientific, business, and teambuilding experience to make it happen. There is a reason you see Pierce on so many projects, and I am thrilled that he is part of ours."

3Spine's MOTUS device, the implant used in the BalancedBack Total Joint Replacement procedure, replaces the function of the disc and facet joints through a posterior approach. The procedure broadly addresses leg pain, back pain, and spinal instability, while correcting posture and restoring freedom of movement and natural balance through reconstruction of the functional spinal unit. MOTUS was first used in South Africa in 2007 and designated a Breakthrough Device by the Food and Drug Administration in 2020. Phase 1 clinical outcomes are published. 3Spine's Phase II US clinical study is currently pending IDE approval.

3Spine is a new kind of healthcare company founded to vertically integrate the development, clinical research, and delivery of low back total joint replacement. 3Spine is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, with research and development facilities in the Greater Boston area and clinical operations in the Cayman Islands.

