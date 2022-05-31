Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022.
All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:
- setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
- electing each management-nominated director;
- approving share-based compensation plan matters; and
- appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor
The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach, David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:
Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Percent For
Percent Withheld
Michele S. Darling
183,149,634
1,040,911
99.43%
0.57%
Mark Fields
183,193,568
996,977
99.46%
0.54%
Stuart Harshaw
183,250,978
939,567
99.49%
0.51%
Wayne Kirk
168,861,885
15,328,660
91.68%
8.32%
Myron G. Manternach
178,815,597
5,374,948
97.08%
2.92%
David Peat
183,191,269
999,276
99.46%
0.54%
Michel (Mike) Sylvestre
164,236,009
19,954,536
89.17%
10.83%
About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.
The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.