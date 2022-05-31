BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Total revenues of $287.4 million in Q4 FY22 compared to $295.6 million in Q3 FY22

Net loss of $4.3 million , or $(0.15) per diluted share, in Q4 FY22

EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and asset dispositions was $35.9 million in Q4 FY22 compared to $30.7 million in Q3 FY22

As of March 31, 2022, unrestricted cash balance was $263.8 million with total liquidity of $318.7 million

Amended and extended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") until 2027

Announced acquisition of British International Helicopters Limited ("BIH"), expanding government services business

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $4.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Current Quarter") on operating revenues of $275.6 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Preceding Quarter") on operating revenues of $285.0 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $26.0 million in the Current Quarter compared to $26.0 million in the Preceding Quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $35.9 million in the Current Quarter compared to $30.7 million in the Preceding Quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP (as defined below) measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited).



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 EBITDA $ 26,044

$ 26,009 Special items:





Restructuring costs $ 2,113

$ 17 PBH intangible amortization 3,062

3,060 Merger and integration costs 824

34 Reorganization items, net 43

29 Nonrecurring professional services fees 3,796

2,253

$ 9,838

$ 5,393 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,882

$ 31,402 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 41

(727) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 35,923

$ 30,675

"We were pleased to announce plans to acquire British International Helicopters Limited ("BIH"), expanding Bristow's government services offering to the provision of search and rescue and personnel transportation services in the Falkland Islands and establishing an important new relationship with the British Armed Forces," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "Over the last year, Bristow's world-leading government services business has expanded beyond the important U.K. and U.S. government contracts to also include the Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean and now the Falkland Islands. Bristow is well-positioned to further expand our government and military services business to additional contracts in existing jurisdictions as well as new countries looking for a trusted and reliable provider of their most critical missions."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the Current Quarter were $9.4 million lower compared to the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $5.6 million lower primarily due to lower utilization in the Americas and Africa regions, partially offset by higher revenues in the Europe region. Operating revenues from government services were consistent with the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $3.7 million lower primarily due to seasonality and lower utilization.

Operating expenses were $4.2 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to lower repairs and maintenance expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $0.7 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to increased compensation expense and severance costs.

Merger and integration costs were $0.8 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to aircraft lease return costs related to the Merger.

Restructuring costs were $2.1 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to severance costs in the Africa region.

There were no significant asset dispositions in the Current Quarter. During the Preceding Quarter, the Company sold one fixed wing aircraft and other equipment, resulting in gains of $0.7 million.

Other income, net of $13.0 million in the Current Quarter resulted from foreign exchange gains of $6.0 million, government grants in fixed wing services of $3.8 million, a gain on the sale of inventory of $1.9 million, insurance gains of $0.8 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.6 million. Other income, net of $4.0 million in the Preceding Quarter was primarily related to government grants in fixed wing services of $3.2 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.7 million.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million in the Current Quarter compared to income tax benefit of $1.6 million in the Preceding Quarter. The change in income tax expense in the Current Quarter was driven by the tax impact of net operating losses and valuation allowances on the Company's net losses and the tax impact of deductible business interest expense.

Full Fiscal Year Results

Bristow reported net loss attributable to the Company of $15.8 million, or loss per diluted share of $(0.55), for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ("Current Year") on operating revenues of $1.1 billion compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $56.1 million on operating revenues of $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ("Prior Year"). The net loss in the Prior Year resulted in net earnings per diluted share due to the deemed contribution from conversion of preferred stock included in the income available to shareholders calculation. After the closing of the business combination between Bristow Group Inc. (prior to the business combination, "Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc. (the "Merger") on June 11, 2020, the Prior Year includes operating results from legacy Era Group Inc. from June 11, 2020 onwards.

Operating revenues were consistent with the Prior Year. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $20.3 million lower in the Current Year primarily due to lower utilization in the Africa and Europe regions, partially offset by the full year benefit of the Merger and higher utilization in the Americas. Operating revenues from government services were $20.7 million higher primarily due to the strengthening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar, the benefit of the Merger and higher utilization. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $11.6 million higher primarily due to higher utilization. Operating revenues from other services were $12.0 million lower primarily due to the end of oil and gas services in Australia and lower part sales.

Operating expenses were $21.7 million higher in the Current Year primarily due to higher fuel expenses, repairs and maintenance and insurance costs. These increases were partially offset by lower leased-in equipment expenses and personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $5.8 million higher in the Current Year primarily due to higher professional services fees, insurance costs and the absence of certain government grants related to fixed wing services.

Merger and integration costs, primarily consisting of professional services fees and severance costs related to the Merger, were $3.2 million in the Current Year compared to $42.8 million in the Prior Year.

Restructuring costs, primarily related to severance costs not related to the Merger, were $3.1 million in the Current Year compared to $25.8 million in the Prior Year.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $4.9 million higher primarily due to the addition of existing assets to the depreciation and amortization calculation in the Current Year.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $24.8 million consisting of $16.0 million related to Petroleum Air Services ("PAS"), $5.9 million related to helicopters held for sale and $2.9 million related to H225 helicopter parts inventory. During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar"), $18.7 million related to its investment in Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder"), $12.9 million related to the write down of inventory and $7.8 million related to helicopters that were held for sale.

During the Current Year, the Company sold 10 aircraft and other equipment resulting in a net gain of $1.3 million. During the Prior Year, the Company sold 54 aircraft, five of which were via sales-type leases, and other equipment resulting in cash proceeds of $67.9 million and losses of $8.2 million.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized losses of $1.7 million from its equity method investments compared to earnings of $0.4 million in the Prior Year.

Interest expense was $9.7 million lower in the Current Year primarily due to lower debt balances.

During the Prior Year, in connection with refinancing, the Company repaid existing term loans and redeemed its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2022 (the "7.750% Senior Notes") and recognized a loss on extinguishment of debt of $28.5 million related to the write off of associated discount balances and early repayment fees.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized expenses of $0.6 million related to reorganization items. During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a gain of $1.6 million related to the release of the rabbi trust which held investments for the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former executives.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized a loss of $2.0 million on the sale of its subsidiary in Colombia.

During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a $15.4 million gain on the change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability.

During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $81.1 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net of $38.5 million in the Current Year primarily consisted of government grants to fixed wing services of $12.4 million, a bankruptcy-related legal settlement of $9.0 million, net foreign exchange gains of $7.0 million, insurance gains of $5.2 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $2.5 million and a gain on sale of inventory of $1.9 million. Other income, net of $27.5 million in the Prior Year was primarily due to government grants to fixed wing services of $11.5 million, net foreign exchange gains of $7.5 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $3.8 million and insurance proceeds of $2.6 million.

Income tax expense was $11.3 million in the Current Year compared to income tax benefit of $0.4 million in the Prior Year. The change in income tax expense in the Current Year was driven by the tax impact of net operating losses and valuation allowances on the Company's net losses, the tax impact of deductible business interest expense, tax impacts of the bankruptcy-related legal settlement and impairment losses, and tax impacts of post-bankruptcy adjustments.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $263.8 million of unrestricted cash and $54.9 million of remaining availability under its ABL Facility for total liquidity of $318.7 million.

On May 20, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to amend its existing ABL Facility. The amendment, among other things, extends the maturity to 2027 and includes the ability to increase the total commitments by up to $35.0 million, which would result in an aggregate amount of $120.0 million.

In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $7.8 million, and there were no cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $5.9 million, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $0.7 million, resulting in net (proceeds from) purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $5.2 million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: public health crises, such as pandemics (COVID-19) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; any failure to effectively manage, and receive anticipated returns from, acquisitions, divestitures, investments, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; our inability to execute our business strategy for diversification efforts related to, government services, offshore wind, and advanced air mobility; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of consolidation and/or the energy transition; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing countries; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls; potential effects of increased competition and the introduction of energy efficient alternative modes of transportation and solutions; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with governments, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; the effectiveness of our environmental, social and governance initiatives; the impact of supply chain disruptions and inflation and our ability to recoup rising costs in the rates we charge to our customers; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 275,582

$ 285,010

$ (9,428) Reimbursable revenues 11,817

10,609

1,208 Total revenues 287,399

295,619

(8,220)











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 217,711

221,875

4,164 Reimbursable expenses 11,694

10,561

(1,133) General and administrative expenses 41,644

40,966

(678) Merger and integration costs 824

34

(790) Restructuring costs 2,113

17

(2,096) Depreciation and amortization 16,919

17,223

304 Total costs and expenses 290,905

290,676

(229)











Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (41)

727

(768) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net (325)

(860)

535 Operating income (loss) (3,872)

4,810

(8,682)











Interest income 17

36

(19) Interest expense (10,241)

(10,230)

(11) Reorganization items, net (43)

(29)

(14) Other income, net 13,023

3,969

9,054 Total other income (expense), net 2,756

(6,254)

9,010 Loss before income taxes (1,116)

(1,444)

328 Income tax benefit (expense) (3,260)

1,608

(4,868) Net income (loss) (4,376)

164

(4,540) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 63

(220)

283 Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc. $ (4,313)

$ (56)

$ (4,257)











Basic loss per common share $ (0.15)

$ —



Diluted loss per common share $ (0.15)

$ —















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,222

28,215



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,222

28,215















EBITDA $ 26,044

$ 26,009

$ 35 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,882

$ 31,402

$ 4,480 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 35,923

$ 30,675

$ 5,248

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ending March 31,

Favorable (Unfavorable)

2022

2021

Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 1,139,063

$ 1,139,024

$ 39 Reimbursable revenues 46,141

39,038

7,103 Total revenues 1,185,204

1,178,062

7,142











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 872,857

851,173

(21,684) Reimbursable expenses 45,557

38,789

(6,768) General and administrative 159,062

153,270

(5,792) Merger and integration costs 3,240

42,842

39,602 Restructuring costs 3,098

25,773

22,675 Depreciation and amortization 74,981

70,078

(4,903) Total costs and expenses 1,158,795

1,181,925

23,130











Loss on impairment (24,835)

(91,260)

66,425 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 1,347

(8,199)

9,546 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net (1,738)

426

(2,164) Operating income (loss) 1,183

(102,896)

104,079











Interest income 161

1,293

(1,132) Interest expense (41,521)

(51,259)

9,738 Loss on extinguishment of debt (124)

(29,359)

29,235 Reorganization items, net (621)

1,577

(2,198) Loss on sale of subsidiaries (2,002)

—

(2,002) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability —

15,416

(15,416) Bargain purchase gain —

81,093

(81,093) Other income, net 38,505

27,495

11,010 Total other income (expense), net (5,602)

46,256

(51,858) Loss before income taxes (4,419)

(56,640)

52,221 Income tax benefit (expense) (11,294)

355

(11,649) Net loss (15,713)

(56,285)

40,572 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (78)

191

(269) Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc. $ (15,791)

$ (56,094)

$ 40,303











Basic income (loss) per common share $ (0.55)

$ 3.12



Diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.55)

$ 2.32















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic(1) 28,533

24,601



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 28,533

31,676















EBITDA $ 112,083

$ 64,697

$ 47,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,452

$ 168,932

$ (16,480) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 151,105

$ 177,131

$ (26,026)













___________________________ (1) For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the earnings per share and weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted, take into account the conversion ratio applied to Old Bristow shares upon close of the Merger.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 Oil and gas services:













Europe $ 89,234

$ 88,278

$ 93,420

$ 99,901 Americas 86,249

91,834

84,207

75,192 Africa 13,837

14,822

16,054

14,692 Total oil and gas 189,320

194,934

193,681

189,785 Government services 66,239

66,435

69,742

70,443 Fixed wing services 16,806

20,509

23,501

24,556 Other 3,217

3,132

3,196

3,567

$ 275,582

$ 285,010

$ 290,120

$ 288,351

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 Oil and gas:













Europe 10,677

10,701

11,189

11,833 Americas 10,244

11,263

10,376

8,777 Africa 1,769

1,935

2,258

2,078 Total oil and gas 22,690

23,899

23,823

22,688 Government services 3,542

3,581

4,212

3,925 Fixed wing services 2,859

3,428

3,687

3,721 Other (1) —

—

—

9

29,091

30,908

31,722

30,343









(1) Does not include hours flown by helicopters on third party leasing contracts

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,014

$ 231,079 Accounts receivable 203,771

215,620 Inventories 81,674

92,180 Assets held for sale 59

14,750 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,367

32,119 Total current assets 579,885

585,748 Property and equipment 1,092,140

1,090,094 Accumulated depreciation (149,532)

(85,535) Property and equipment, net 942,608

1,004,559 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 17,585

37,530 Right-of-use assets 193,505

246,667 Other assets 90,696

117,766 Total assets $ 1,824,279

$ 1,992,270 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 63,497

$ 69,542 Accrued liabilities 211,499

219,613 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 12,759

15,965 Total current liabilities 287,755

305,120 Long-term debt, less current maturities 512,909

527,528 Deferred taxes 39,811

42,430 Long-term operating lease liabilities 125,441

167,718 Deferred credits and other liabilities 22,995

50,831 Total liabilities 988,911

1,093,627







Redeemable noncontrolling interests —

1,572







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 303

303 Additional paid-in capital 699,401

687,715 Retained earnings 211,220

227,011 Treasury shares, at cost (51,659)

(10,501) Accumulated other comprehensive income (23,450)

(6,915) Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' equity 835,815

897,613 Noncontrolling interests (447)

(542) Total stockholders' equity 835,368

897,071 Total liabilities stockholders' equity $ 1,824,279

$ 1,992,270

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. Each of these measures, as well as Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Capex, each as detailed below, have limitations, and are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") (including the notes), included in the Company's filings with the SEC and posted on the Company's website. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Management believes that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it provides information with respect to the Company's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and the financial performance of the Company's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited).



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (4,376)

$ 164

$ 2,710

$ (14,211) Depreciation and amortization 16,919

17,223

17,644

23,195 Interest expense 10,241

10,230

10,426

10,624 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,260

(1,608)

14,484

(4,842) EBITDA $ 26,044

$ 26,009

$ 45,264

$ 14,766 Special items (1) 9,838

5,393

(554)

25,692 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,882

$ 31,402

$ 44,710

$ 40,458 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 41

(727)

(162)

(499) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 35,923

$ 30,675

$ 44,548

$ 39,959



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021 Restructuring costs $ 2,113

$ 17

$ 117

$ 851 Loss on impairment —

—

2,901

21,934 PBH intangible amortization 3,062

3,060

3,060

2,846 Merger and integration costs 824

34

647

1,735 Government grants(2) —

—

(222)

(390) Early extinguishment of debt fees —

—

124

— Reorganization items, net 43

29

103

446 Insurance related proceeds, net —

—

899

(3,732) Loss on sale of subsidiaries —

—

—

2,002 Nonrecurring professional services fees 3,796

2,253

817

— Bankruptcy-related settlement —

—

(9,000)

—

$ 9,838

$ 5,393

$ (554)

$ 25,692

__________________________ (2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Full Year Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited).



Fiscal Year Ending March 31,

2022

2021 Net loss (15,713)

(56,285) Depreciation and amortization 74,981

70,078 Interest expense 41,521

51,259 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,294

(355) EBITDA $ 112,083

$ 64,697 Special items (1) 40,369

104,235 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,452

$ 168,932 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (1,347) — 8,199 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 151,105

$ 177,131





(1) Special items include the following:







Fiscal Year Ending March 31,

2022

2021 Restructuring costs $ 3,098

$ 25,773 Loss on impairment 24,835

91,260 PBH intangible amortization 12,028

20,386 Merger and integration costs 3,240

42,842 Government grants (2) (612)

(5,412) Early extinguishment of debt fees 124

29,359 Reorganization items, net 621

(850) Insurance related proceeds, net (2,833)

(2,614) Loss on sale of subsidiaries 2,002

— Nonrecurring professional services fees 6,866

— Bankruptcy-related settlement (9,000)

— Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability —

(15,416) Bargain purchase gain —

(81,093)

$ 40,369

$ 104,235

___________________________ (2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Pro Forma FY2021 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning April 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through March 31, 2021. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited).





Old Bristow

Era Group

Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow

Group Inc.

Pro Forma



April 1, 2020 -

June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 -

June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

July 1, 2020 -

March 31,

2021

LTM March 31,

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 75,708

$ (18,059)

$ (4,305)

$ (127,689)

$ (74,345) Depreciation and amortization

15,914

7,818

443

53,722

77,897 Interest expense

11,754

(402)

749

38,756

50,857 Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,798)

2,650

508

2,933

2,293 EBITDA

$ 99,578

$ (7,993)

$ (2,605)

$ (32,278)

$ 56,702 Special items (1)

(49,446)

13,743

2,502

151,176

117,975 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,132

$ 5,750

$ (103)

$ 118,898

$ 174,677 (Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(5,527)

141

5

13,721

8,340 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 44,605

$ 5,891

$ (98)

$ 132,619

$ 183,017





(1) Special items include the following:





Old Bristow

Era Group

Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow

Group Inc.

Pro Forma



April 1, 2020 -

June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 -

June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

July 1, 2020 -

March 31,

2021

LTM March 31,

2021 Loss on impairment

$ 19,233

$ —

$ —

$ 72,027

$ 91,260 Merger and integration costs

15,103

13,575

2,317

25,422

56,417 PBH intangible amortization

4,951

168

185

15,249

20,553 Reorganization items, net

250

—

—

(1,101)

(851) Restructuring costs

3,011

—

—

22,760

25,771 Early extinguishment of debt fees

615

—

—

28,744

29,359 Government grants(2)

(1,760)

—

—

(3,651)

(5,411) Bargain purchase gain

(75,433)

—

—

(5,660)

(81,093) Change in fair value of preferred stock

derivative liability

(15,416)

—

—

—

(15,416) Insurance related proceeds, net

—

—

—

(2,614)

(2,614)



$ (49,446)

$ 13,743

$ 2,502

$ 151,176

$ 117,975

___________________________ (2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude certain nonrecurring professional services fees, government grants related to the Company's fixed wing services, other costs paid in relation to the merger between Era Group Inc. ("Era") and Bristow Group Inc. (prior to such merger, "Old Bristow") which was completed in June 2020 (the "Merger"), and the implementation of fresh-start accounting and the voluntary petitions filed by Old Bristow and certain of its subsidiaries on May 11, 2019, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division seeking relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code (the "Chapter 11 Cases"). Management believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are meaningful to investors because they provide information with respect to the Company's ability to generate cash from the business. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. Since neither Free Cash Flow nor Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a recognized term under GAAP, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net cash provided by operating activities. Investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow. As such, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited).



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,577

$ 45,083

$ 36,753

$ 36,441 Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment —

740

3,188

10,621 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (7,842)

(5,920)

(14,338)

(2,968) Free Cash Flow $ (2,265)

$ 39,903

$ 25,603

$ 44,094 Plus: Restructuring costs —

92

178

706 Plus: Merger and integration costs 851

8

2,212

1,853 Plus: Reorganization items, net 29

108

244

— Plus: Nonrecurring professional services fees 819

1,764

—

— Less: Bankruptcy-related settlement —

—

(9,000)

— Less: Government grants —

(61)

(161)

(343) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (566)

$ 41,814

$ 19,076

$ 46,310 Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") 7,842

5,180

11,150

(7,653) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex $ 7,276

$ 46,994

$ 30,226

$ 38,657

BRISTOW GROUP INC FLEET COUNT (unaudited)





Number of Aircraft







Type

Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Aircraft Held For Sale

Consolidated

Aircraft

Max Pass Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:























S-92

39

27

—

66

19

12 H225

—

—

2

2

19

11 AW189

17

1

—

18

16

6



56

28

2

86







Medium Helicopters:























AW139

51

6

—

57

12

11 S-76 C+/C++

16

—

—

16

12

14 S-76D

8

—

—

8

12

8 B212

2

—

—

2

12

40



77

6

—

83







Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:























AW109

4

—

—

4

7

15 EC135

10

—

—

10

6

13



14

—

—

14







Light—Single Engine Helicopters:























AS350

17

—

—

17

4

24 AW119

13

—

—

13

7

15



30

—

—

30

































Total Helicopters

177

34

2

213





13 Fixed wing

6

8

—

14







UAV

—

2

—

2







Total Fleet

183

44

2

229









_____________ (1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of March 31, 2022 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the Current Quarter (unaudited).





Percentage of Current Quarter Operating Revenue



























UAV

Fixed Wing







Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light Single Total Europe

56 %

62

12

—

3

2

—

79 Americas

32 %

20

56

14

27

—

—

117 Asia Pacific

6 %

—

1

—

—

—

12

13 Africa

6 %

4

14

—

—

—

2

20 Total

100 %

86

83

14

30

2

14

229

