Productboard Acquires SatisMeter; Empowering Organizations to Deliver Amazing Digital Experiences that Capture the Voice of the Customer

Company's first acquisition follows a recent funding round valuing Productboard at $1.725 billion, underscoring commitment to deliver the most customer-centric product management platform

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Productboard , the customer-centric product management platform that helps teams get the right products to market faster, today announced that it has acquired SatisMeter , a powerful feedback platform for modern product teams that measures user engagement through in-product touchpoints at every stage of the customer journey. With this acquisition, product teams can more easily collect actionable, relevant, and timely customer feedback and improve digital experiences faster and with confidence.

This is Productboard's first acquisition and comes on the heels of its recent funding round that valued the company at $1.725 billion. Productboard has grown rapidly in the last year, and recently celebrated a milestone of more than 6,000 customers, including companies like Zoom, Volkswagen, UiPath, and Vanguard.

"Exceptional digital experiences are essential to delivering value for organizations today," said Hubert Palan, Founder & CEO of Productboard. "Consumer expectations are skyrocketing and competition is intense, and we believe it's more important than ever for product management teams to incorporate customer feedback at every stage of the product lifecycle. With this acquisition, we are building on our existing customer-centric capabilities with the ability to easily collect contextual feedback directly from users and close feedback loops. We're excited to welcome the SatisMeter team to Productboard."

According to a 2022 report from Product School, organizations are using more customer-centric metrics to measure product success in addition to traditional business and sales metrics. Currently, 34% of companies use CSAT or NPS scores to measure product success.

SatisMeter, a venture backed startup launched in 2014, is leading the charge by helping product teams measure product performance through customer feedback, while helping them answer questions standing between them and business growth. Satismeter helps companies understand how customers see their product by automatically collecting customer feedback using Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Satisfaction (CSAT or CES), or Product-Market Fit (PMF) surveys. Today, SatisMeter serves over 350 companies across the globe, including Calendly, Hunter, and Meltwater.

"SatisMeter is obsessed with helping modern product management teams successfully understand what their customers are saying at every stage of the product development process," said Jakub Sedlacek, Co-Founder and CEO of SatisMeter. "We've always been impressed with how the Productboard team has helped their customers build better products and look forward to bringing our technologies together to supercharge the product management experience."

"We're excited to see Productboard and SatisMeter come together. Our team at Storychief currently relies on SatisMeter to get crucial feedback from our customers, and we're happy that those insights will be automatically added to the right category inside Productboard. The combination will help us have customer feedback and insights readily available to inform and validate product ideas, decisions, and features and focus on building what our customers need," said Carmen Villanueva, Customer Success Manager at Storychief.

The SatisMeter employees will become part of the Productboard team. SatisMeter will operate as a standalone product and continue to innovate on its survey tools until it is fully integrated into the Productboard product suite, which will happen over the course of the next year.

To learn more about the SatisMeter acquisition, visit the Productboard blog .

About Productboard - Productboard is the customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 6,000 companies, including Toyota, Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPath, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco, Prague, and Vancouver, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Credo Ventures. Learn more at www.productboard.com.

