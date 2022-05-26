GENESCO INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

-- Profitability Exceeds Expectations --

-- Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Outlook --

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Net sales of $521 million , a decrease of 3% from last year and an increase of 5% over Q1FY20 with 90 fewer stores compared with three years ago

Gross margin increased 50 basis points over last year

GAAP operating income decreased 47% from last year and down 9% over Q1FY20

Non-GAAP operating income decreased 50% from last year and increased 14% over Q1FY20

E-commerce sales decreased 29% from last year and increased 74% from Q1FY20

E-commerce sales represented 19% of retail sales this year versus 25% of retail sales last year and 11% of retail sales in Q1FY20

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.37 vs. $0.60 last year and $0.36 in Q1FY20

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.44 1 vs. $0.79 last year and $0.33 in Q1FY20

Sequential retail sales improvement in April and May to-date compared with last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.37 for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.60 in the first quarter last year and $0.36 per diluted share three years ago, prior to the pandemic. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, the Company reported first quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.44, compared to $0.79 last year and $0.33 per diluted share pre-pandemic.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "We are very pleased with our start to fiscal 2023, particularly our ability to exceed profitability expectations. While the year ago period posed a difficult comparison due to government stimulus-fueled consumer spending, especially for our Journeys business, our top and bottom line performance on a multi-year basis underscores the success of our footwear focused strategy and our conviction that our company is fundamentally stronger than prior to the pandemic. Importantly, our business accelerated sequentially in April and thus far in May versus last year as inventory levels improved. Our work on increasing digital penetration, improving store economics, and growing branded sales has put us in a great position to drive profitable growth across all channels. We believe these results are a good indication of the positive things to come as we move into the back to school and holiday selling seasons."

_____________________ 1Excludes a gain related to the pension plan termination, retail store asset impairments and expenses related to the new headquarters building, net of tax effect in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

Thomas A. George, Genesco chief financial officer, commented, "Our first quarter results were highlighted by strong full priced selling as we continue to experience healthy demand for our merchandise offerings. While sales would have been higher if not for inventory shortfalls, we are pleased that our top-line grew 5% versus the same pre-pandemic period three years ago with 90 fewer stores and adjusted operating income increased 14%. This combined with share repurchases, allowed us to achieve a 33% increase in adjusted EPS compared with pre-pandemic levels with the more efficient use of capital to drive these results. With this first quarter performance and updated outlook on the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our expectations for adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal 2023 to range between $7.00 and $7.75. We still believe somewhere close to the middle of the range is where we will land.

First Quarter Review

Net sales for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 decreased 3% to $521 million from $539 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 and increased 5% from $496 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, prior to the pandemic. The sales decrease compared to last year was driven by decreased comparable direct sales, partially offset by increased sales in the wholesale and store channels. The store channel increase was led by our Schuh business as their stores were only open 19% of possible days in the first quarter last year. As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has not included first quarter comparable sales for this year or last year, except for comparable direct sales, as it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric for these periods. Comparable direct sales for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 were down 26% compared to an increase of 43% for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.

The overall sales decrease of 3% for the first quarter this year compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 was led by Journeys where sales were down 16%, as Journeys was the biggest beneficiary of government stimulus in the first quarter last year and experienced a lack of inventory in the first quarter this year due to the impact of supply chain disruptions. The sales decrease in Journeys was partially offset by sales increases of 28% at Schuh, 46% at Johnston & Murphy and 5% at Licensed Brands.

First quarter gross margin this year was 48.3%, up 50 basis points, compared with 47.8% last year and down 110 basis points compared with 49.4% in Fiscal 2020. The increase as a percentage of sales as compared to Fiscal 2022 is due primarily to lower shipping and warehouse expense as a result of lower e-commerce penetration, increased full-priced selling and price increases partially offset by the channel mix impact of increased wholesale sales and increased freight and logistics costs.

Selling and administrative expense for the first quarter this year increased 230 basis points as a percentage of sales as compared with last year and decreased 90 basis points compared with Fiscal 2020. Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the first quarter this year increased 220 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and decreased 120 basis points compared with Fiscal 2020. The increase as compared to Fiscal 2022 is due in large part to one-time benefits for rent credits and government tax relief in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. In addition, increased selling salaries were partially offset by decreased performance-based compensation expense.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $8.2 million, or 1.6% of sales this year, compared with $15.5 million, or 2.9% of sales in the first quarter last year, and $9.1 million, or 1.8% of sales in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, operating income for the first quarter was $9.5 million this year compared to $18.8 million last year and $8.4 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 1.8% of sales in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, 3.5% in the first quarter last year and 1.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 36.7% in Fiscal 2023 compared to 40.1% in the first quarter last year and 30.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 34.7% in in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 compared to 35.7% in the first quarter of last year and 31.3% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. The lower adjusted tax rate for Q1 this year as compared to Q1 last year reflects a reduction in the amount of foreign losses for which we are unable to recognize a tax benefit.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $5.0 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to $8.9 million in the first quarter last year and $6.5 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, first quarter earnings from continuing operations were $5.9 million, or $0.44 per share, in Fiscal 2023, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.79 per share, in the first quarter of last year and $5.9 million, or $0.33 per share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at April 30, 2022, were $200.6 million, compared with $258.0 million at May 1, 2021. Total debt at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 was $14.7 million compared with $44.2 million at the end of last year's first quarter. Inventories increased 33% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 on a year-over-year basis and increased 9% versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the first quarter, capital expenditures excluding the new headquarters building were $11 million, related primarily to digital and omnichannel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $11 million. During the quarter, the Company opened four stores and closed 15 stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,414 stores compared with 1,444 stores at the end of the first quarter last year, or a decrease of 2%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 102,895 shares during the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 at a cost of $6.5 million or an average of $63.17 per share. The Company currently has $100.3 million remaining on its expanded share repurchase authorization announced in February 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company reaffirms its Fiscal 2023 full year EPS guidance:

Sales to be up 1% to 3%, compared to FY22, incorporating the impact of the lower exchange rates with a stronger U.S. dollar.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $7.00 to $7.75 , with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range.2

Please refer to the Q1FY23 conference call and Q1FY23 Summary Results presentation for details regarding guidance assumptions.

__________________________ 2A reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures cited in the guidance to their corresponding measures as reported pursuant to GAAP is included in Schedule B to this press release.

Conference Call, Management Commentary and Investor Presentation

The Company has posted detailed financial commentary and a supplemental financial presentation of first quarter results on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on May 26, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding future sales, earnings, gross margins, expenses, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, tax rates, stores openings and closures and all other statements not addressing solely historical facts or present conditions. Forward- looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "optimistic" and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. A number of factors could cause differences. These include adjustments to projections reflected in forward-looking statements, including those resulting from the effects of COVID-19 on the Company's business, including COVID-19 case spikes in locations in which the Company operates, additional stores closures due to COVID-19, weakness in store and shopping mall traffic, restrictions on operations imposed by government entities and/or landlords, changes in public safety and health requirements, and limitations on the Company's ability to adequately staff and operate stores. Differences from expectations could also result from stores closures and effects on the business as a result of civil disturbances; the level and timing of promotional activity necessary to maintain inventories at appropriate levels; our ability to pass on price increases to our customers; the imposition of tariffs on product imported by the Company or its vendors as well as the ability and costs to move production of products in response to tariffs; the Company's ability to obtain from suppliers products that are in-demand on a timely basis and effectively manage disruptions in product supply or distribution, including disruptions as a result of COVID-19 or geopolitical events; unfavorable trends in fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, foreign labor and material costs, and other factors affecting the cost of products; the effects of the British decision to exit the European Union and other sources of market weakness in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland; the effectiveness of the Company's omnichannel initiatives; costs associated with changes in minimum wage and overtime requirements; wage pressure in the U.S. and the U.K.; weakness in the consumer economy and retail industry; competition and fashion trends in the Company's markets; risks related to the potential for terrorist events; risks related to public health and safety events; changes in buying patterns by significant wholesale customers; retained liabilities associated with divestitures of businesses including potential liabilities under leases as the prior tenant or as a guarantor; and changes in the timing of holidays or in the onset of seasonal weather affecting period-to-period sales comparisons. Additional factors that could cause differences from expectations include the ability to renew leases in existing stores and control or lower occupancy costs, and to conduct required remodeling or refurbishment on schedule and at expected expense levels; the Company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings, including rent savings; the amount and timing of share repurchases; the Company's ability to achieve expected digital gains and gain market share; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets, operating lease right of use assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences and the timing and amount of such impairments or other consequences; unexpected changes to the market for the Company's shares or for the retail sector in general; costs and reputational harm as a result of disruptions in the Company's business or information technology systems either by security breaches and incidents or by potential problems associated with the implementation of new or upgraded systems; the Company's ability to realize any anticipated tax benefits; and the cost and outcome of litigation, investigations and environmental matters involving the Company. Additional factors are cited in the "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of, and elsewhere in, the Company's SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting the investor relations department of Genesco via the Company's website, www.genesco.com. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this release are beyond Genesco's ability to control or predict. Genesco undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Company at the time they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,410 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie, www.schuh.eu, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition,

Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Quarter 1

Quarter 1





April 30, % of

May 1, % of





2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Net sales $ 520,748 100.0%

$ 538,695 100.0%



Cost of sales 269,304 51.7%

281,033 52.2%



Gross margin 251,444 48.3%

257,662 47.8%



Selling and administrative expenses 243,481 46.8%

239,465 44.5%



Asset impairments and other, net (283) -0.1%

2,670 0.5%



Operating income 8,246 1.6%

15,527 2.9%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 98 0.0%

(39) 0.0%



Interest expense, net 297 0.1%

729 0.1%



Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes 7,851 1.5%

14,837 2.8%



Income tax expense 2,882 0.6%

5,943 1.1%



Earnings from continuing operations 4,969 1.0%

8,894 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (22) 0.0%

(16) 0.0%



Net Earnings $ 4,947 0.9%

$ 8,878 1.6%



















Basic earnings per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 0.38



$ 0.62





Net earnings $ 0.38



$ 0.62





















Diluted earnings per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 0.37



$ 0.60





Net earnings $ 0.37



$ 0.60





















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,961



14,287





Diluted 13,369



14,702





















GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

























Quarter 1

Quarter 1





April 30, % of

May 1, % of





2022 Net Sales

2021 Net Sales



Sales:













Journeys Group $ 314,445 60.4%

$ 376,548 69.9%



Schuh Group 88,159 16.9%

68,711 12.8%



Johnston & Murphy Group 71,016 13.6%

48,762 9.1%



Licensed Brands 47,128 9.1%

44,674 8.3%



Net Sales $ 520,748 100.0%

$ 538,695 100.0%



Operating income (loss):













Journeys Group $ 14,930 4.7%

$ 33,124 8.8%



Schuh Group (2,746) -3.1%

(3,847) -5.6%



Johnston & Murphy Group 550 0.8%

(3,180) -6.5%



Licensed Brands 3,793 8.0%

2,561 5.7%



Corporate and Other(1) (8,281) -1.6%

(13,131) -2.4%



Operating income 8,246 1.6%

15,527 2.9%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 98 0.0%

(39) 0.0%



Interest expense, net 297 0.1%

729 0.1%



















Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes 7,851 1.5%

14,837 2.8%



Income tax expense 2,882 0.6%

5,943 1.1%



Earnings from continuing operations 4,969 1.0%

8,894 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (22) 0.0%

(16) 0.0%



Net Earnings $ 4,947 0.9%

$ 8,878 1.6%















(1) Includes a $0.3 million gain in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 which includes a $0.7 million gain on the termination of the pension plan,



partially offset by $0.4 million for retail store asset impairments. Includes a $2.7 million charge in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 which



includes $2.3 million for legal fees related to the shareholder activist and $0.4 million for retail store asset impairments.

















GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

















April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021



Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,623

$ 258,044



Accounts receivable 48,868

45,891



Inventories 401,479

301,017



Other current assets (1) 74,609

117,467



Total current assets 725,579

722,419



Property and equipment 219,421

208,759



Operating lease right of use assets 508,986

639,575



Goodwill and other intangibles 66,785

70,056



Other non-current assets 27,671

21,558



Total Assets $ 1,548,442

$ 1,662,367















Liabilities and Equity









Accounts payable $ 243,224

$ 164,975



Current portion operating lease liabilities 137,770

158,295



Other current liabilities 83,882

112,648



Total current liabilities 464,876

435,918



Long-term debt 14,712

44,169



Long-term operating lease liabilities 430,606

555,204



Other long-term liabilities 37,910

48,068



Equity 600,338

579,008



Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,548,442

$ 1,662,367



















(1) Includes prepaid income taxes of $47.1 million and $92.1 million at April 30, 2022 and



May 1, 2021, respectively.



















GENESCO INC.

Store Count Activity



Balance





Balance







Balance



01/30/21 Open Close

01/29/22

Open Close

04/30/22

Journeys Group 1,159 5 29

1,135

3 8

1,130

Schuh Group 123 0 0

123

1 2

122

Johnston & Murphy Group 178 1 12

167

0 5

162

Total Retail Stores 1,460 6 41

1,425

4 15

1,414



















































GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales



Quarter 1

Apr. 30,

May 1,

2022(1)

2021(1) Comparable Direct Sales -26%

43%

(1) As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, and the Company's policy of removing any store closed for seven consecutive days from comparable sales, the Company has not included comparable sales for both the first quarter this year and last year, except for comparable direct sales, as it felt that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during these periods.

Schedule B

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended April 30, 2022, May 1, 2021 and May 4, 2019



The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations and operating income adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.











April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

May 4, 2019





Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts) Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings from continuing operations, as reported

$ 4,969 $0.37



$ 8,894 $0.60



$ 6,470 $0.36



























Asset impairments and other adjustments:























Retail store asset impairment charges $ 412 359 0.03

$ 414 326 0.02

$ 307 212 0.01

Gain on pension termination (695) (511) (0.04)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Fees related to shareholder activist - - 0.00

2,256 1,600 0.11

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building 1,526 1,122 0.08

597 424 0.03

- - 0.00

Gain on lease termination - - 0.00

- - 0.00

(1,000) (689) (0.04)

Gain on Hurricane Maria - - 0.00

- - 0.00

(38) (26) 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments $ 1,243 970 0.07

$ 3,267 2,350 0.16

$ (731) (503) (0.03)



























Income tax expense adjustments:























Other tax items

(3) (0.00)



400 0.03



(58) 0.00

Total income tax expense adjustments

(3) (0.00)



400 0.03



(58) 0.00



























Adjusted earnings from continuing operations (1) and (2)

$ 5,936 $0.44



$ 11,644 $0.79



$ 5,909 $0.33









(1) The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2020 is 34.7%, 35.7% and 31.3%, respectively.





(2) EPS reflects 13.4 million, 14.7 million and 17.9 million share count for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in all periods.



Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income and Selling and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended April 30, 2022, May 1, 2021 and May 4, 2019





April 30, 2022



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 14,930 $ - $ 14,930 Schuh Group

(2,746) - (2,746) Johnston & Murphy Group

550 - 550 Licensed Brands

3,793 - 3,793 Corporate and Other

(8,281) 1,243 (7,038) Total Operating Income

$ 8,246 $ 1,243 $ 9,489 % of sales

1.6%

1.8%













May 1, 2021



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 33,124 $ - $ 33,124 Schuh Group

(3,847) - (3,847) Johnston & Murphy Group

(3,180) - (3,180) Licensed Brands

2,561 - 2,561 Corporate and Other

(13,131) 3,267 (9,864) Total Operating Income

$ 15,527 $ 3,267 $ 18,794 % of sales

2.9%

3.5%













May 4, 2019



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 18,976 $ - $ 18,976 Schuh Group

(5,428) - (5,428) Johnston & Murphy Group

5,106 - 5,106 Licensed Brands

429 - 429 Corporate and Other

(9,999) (731) (10,730) Total Operating Income

$ 9,084 $ (731) $ 8,353 % of sales

1.8%

1.7%



















In Thousands

April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 May 4, 2019 Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 243,481 $ 239,465 $ 236,555









Expenses related to new HQ building

(1,526) (597) - Total adjustments

(1,526) (597) - Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 241,955 $ 238,868 $ 236,555 % of sales

46.5% 44.3% 47.7%

Schedule B











Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2023











In millions (except per share amounts) High Guidance Low Guidance

Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2023

Net of Tax Per Share Net of Tax Per Share Forecasted earnings from continuing operations $ 102.0 $ 7.59 $ 91.6 $ 6.81









Asset impairments and other adjustments:







Retail store asset impairments and other matters 0.6 0.04 0.9 0.07 New building costs 1.6 0.12 1.6 0.12 Total asset impairments and other adjustments (1) 2.2 0.16 2.5 0.19









Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2) $ 104.2 $ 7.75 $ 94.1 $ 7.00



(1) All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for Fiscal 2023 is approximately 27%.

(2) EPS reflects 13.4 million share count for Fiscal 2023 which includes common stock equivalents.



This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such expectations and estimates.

