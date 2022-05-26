EULEN America Receives ISAGO Certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)

After an extensive audit during the Covid-19 pandemic, EULEN America is certified for IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), aiming to ensure continuation of Ground Services Registrations and Station Accreditations

MIAMI , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EULEN America, a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies, including aviation services, has announced that the company has been credited with the ISAGO certification. This International certification authenticates the compliance of operation safety standards for organization and management (ORM), load control (LOD), passenger and baggage handling (PAB), aircraft handling and loading (HDL), aircraft ground movement (AGM) as well as cargo and mail handling (CGM). The certification is valid for two years, due for renewal in November 2023.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of quality of service and safety standards to our clients," said Larry Massaro, Senior Vice President of Aviation at EULEN America. "This new certification covers all our stations and provides a high standard in terms of safety for our organization."

EULEN America received the Head-Office license, which covers all stations where the company operates. Additionally, they are certified for the Miami International Airport license. Although the company has been certified since 2010, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department requires compliance with this certification, and periodic renewals to operate in Miami.

The audit streamlines procedures by establishing a uniform set of standards. Also, it assesses the management and oversight systems in place at the Ground Service Provider's Corporate Headquarters, as well as the consistency at the station level.

"Receiving this ISAGO certification is tremendously important to our organization, particularly during the challenging times the Covid-19 pandemic presented to our industry," said Mr. Massaro." This allows us to guarantee the highest standard of safety in the services we provide at airports."

As part of EULEN America's renewed management, Massaro is responsible for contract negotiation and resolving issues to ensure processes, systems, products, regulations, and data are delivered seamlessly to all aviation customers. He is also in charge of day-to-day oversight of the EULEN Aviation operations, strategic planning, leadership development, and employee engagement.

