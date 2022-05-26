ATMOFIZER SIGNS MAJOR NEW US DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT WITH SAFEWARE INC.

Safeware is an industry leader in safety equipment to US state, local government and education

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (OTCQB: ATMFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a U.S. distribution agreement with Safeware Inc. ("Safeware"). Safeware is an industry leader in safety equipment that supplies U.S. state and local governments and education organizations. For more than 40 years, Safeware has provided public safety equipment nationally with expertise in personal protective equipment, environmental detection and monitoring, and tactical and rescue gear. Safeware services and supports all aspects of safety for law enforcement and fire services, schools, public works and facilities.

Beginning in third quarter 2022, the Company's products will be in Safeware's inventory catalog and will be marketed by its sales and key account teams across the United States. The Company expects initial orders to begin by the third quarter of 2022, with revenue to be generated by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer said, "I am excited to work with Safeware, a leader within their sector. Adding Safeware to our distribution network offers us access to a new segment within the market beyond commercial and retail. I am confident that the Atmofizer agglomeration technology to capture ultra-fine particles without the cost normally associated with expensive and non-recyclable high efficiency filters will appeal to the market providing cleaner air and lower cost of ownership."

"We have been searching for the right partner to distribute our technology into the public sector and we are thrilled with our new deal with Safeware," said Atmofizer President and Chief Commercial Officer, Whit Pepper. "Safeware's extensive national sales and distribution network has teams based across the country near their customers, which extends Atmofizer's reach into regional U.S. markets on the ground. The contracting mechanism they use to make high-volume ordering easy for their customers is a great fit for helping these organizations get the benefits of Atmofized air at scale. Safeware has a proven track record of building trust, delivering results, and being a go-to provider for state and local governments, including K-12 and universities, which makes Safeware a strong partner in our largest domestic public markets. Their quick response to the major safety crises of the past twenty years, including direct involvement and sustained efforts during 9/11 and the California wildfires, also gives them first-hand experience and expertise protecting people from hazardous airborne nanoparticles. They understand what Atmofizer technology does, why and how it can produce better air with better economics and better impact on the environment. Safeware knows how to translate the science into value for their customers across the country," Pepper added.

"We are very excited about adding Atmofizer's unique air purification system to Safeware's product line. This technology is attractive to our customers because of its focus on the hazardous nanoscopic range of airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria and reduced cost of ownership over traditional filter-based systems," said Scott Simons, Product Manager of Safeware. "Adding Atmofizer to our portfolio helps achieve our goal of providing products for the safety and protection of people."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, Atmofizer's distribution agreement with Safeware Inc., the revenue expectations of Atmofizer and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having only a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

