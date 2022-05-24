PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUCCESSFULLY RECRUITS ADVISORS WITH OVER $750 MILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

Addition of California Wealth Manager and Delaware-based Team is Continuation of Firm's Growth Trajectory and a Testament to the Scope of its Offerings and Support Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon" or "the firm") – a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and more than $3 billion in client assets – today announced it added veteran investment advisor Stephen Sparolini and recruited Greenville Financial Group (GFG).

Mr. Sparolini has nearly 20 years of experience working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, managing a book of business worth more than $550 million. He will work under the Perigon brand out of the San Francisco Bay-area.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware and founded in January 2000, Greenville Financial Group is a wealth management firm with $200 million in assets under management. Founder John E. T. Taylor and his team of four advisors and one office manager will now serve their clients as Perigon Wealth Management.

Jeremy Paul, Perigon's President, said, "We are excited to bring Greenville Financial Group to our platform and provide John E. T. Taylor and his team with the technology, recruiting and practice management tools to support his growing business. We are equally thrilled to welcome Stephen, with his nearly two decades of financial planning experience, to Perigon's advisory team."

The announcement is the latest testament to the strength of Perigon's business, which is rooted in providing advisors flexible affiliation models, multiple custodial relationships and the ability to seamlessly plug into a digital client prospecting platform. Earlier this year, Perigon announced the additions of Stephen Colavito (Chief Investment Officer), Courtney Holt (Chief Compliance Officer & Head of People) and Beth Bosworth (Head of Wealth Planning) to its senior leadership team. The advisor-led firm has added teams and offices across four major markets since December 2021 and was recently named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets.

Mr. Sparolini said, "Perigon's client-centric approach, robust investment management team and breadth of planning offerings made joining the firm an easy decision. I look forward to working with Art and his team and to build on my current success."

Mr. Taylor said, "I was determined to find an enabling partner that not only understood our culture and appreciated the nuances of our firm but could avail us of the latest operational, custodial and investment solutions that would allow us to focus on what we do best, which is to provide clients with a best-in-class service experience. In Perigon, I am confident that I have found that."

Mr. Paul concluded, "These outstanding professionals had other opportunities, so we're grateful they chose Perigon, which gives advisors an unparalleled level of flexibility and support, enabling them to provide clients with a top-flight service experience."

About Perigon Wealth Management

Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent RIA firm that provides clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With over $3 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/ .

