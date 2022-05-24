Contentstack Launches First-Ever, No-Code Automation Hub Making Composable Content Experiences Easy for Everyone

Foundation for new Connect without Compromise™ program combined with Contentstack's Blueprints and Marketplace for worry-free adoption of composable architectures at any scale

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today unveiled their industry-first Automation Hub, aimed at radically simplifying the deployment of composable architectures at any scale. Now, marketing and IT can move at the speed of their business and imagination, overcoming the technical and operational hurdles that adopting a composable architecture can introduce. Contentstack launches the new capability on stage today at its inaugural customer conference, ContentCon, which will feature presentations from Levi's, Dawn Foods, and Golfbreaks, to name a few.

Contentstack Automation Hub - Making composable architectures easy

Composable architectures (or stacks) are the path forward for enterprises to create digital experiences at the speed needed to respond to changing market demands and business threats. In a recent report Gartner® predicted that by 2023, organizations that adopt an intelligent, composable approach will outpace their competition by 80 percent when it comes to the speed of new feature implementation.* However, moving away from legacy monolithic systems to a world full of choices often introduces technical complexity and operational challenges. Contentstack's Automation Hub addresses both head-on by infusing simple, no-code, business logic as a front-end to the composable stack.

"Using best-in-breed technologies is the only way to stay competitive, but enterprises often end up bogged down in integration hell. Implementing business logic today involves writing code that is often slow, brittle, and requires constant maintenance. Our Automation Hub solves this by allowing teams to build complex, cross-vendor connections visually without code. It is a true game-changer," said Conor Egan, VP of product and engineering at Contentstack.

Connect without Compromise™ - Composable experiences at any scale

The Connect without Compromise™ program combines the new Automation Hub with Contentstack's Blueprints, a library of best practices & expert guides for composable experiences, and the recently launched Marketplace . Now, businesses of all sizes can fully embrace composable architectures at any scale with confidence, choosing either a ready-made composable solution based on industry best practices or leveraging the foundation to easily customize to their unique business needs.

Connect without Compromise™ is a complement to Contentstack's pioneering Care Without Compromise™ program, a multi-vendor program designed to ensure cross-vendor support in composable environments. Through the Care without Compromise program, Contentstack and its Catalysts partners cooperate, communicate, and cross-train support staff to ensure seamless delivery of joint solutions to customers globally. Now with both programs, businesses of all sizes can move to composable architectures at scale, and with ease.

"At Contentstack, we are committed to organizations who choose to challenge the status quo and adopt a modern, composable approach to power their digital experiences," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Combining 'Connect without Compromise' and 'Care without Compromise' embodies this commitment. We take on the burden of making it easy to work across multiple vendors – from both a support and integration perspective – so you don't have to."

Availability

Contentstack Automation Hub is available today as part of Contentstack's Platform Beta Program with General Availability scheduled for late Summer 2022.

*Gartner, "Adopt a Composable DXP Strategy to Future-Proof Your Tech Stack", Irina Guseva,December 16, 2020.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Follow Contentstack

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Horn

chelsea@carvecomms.com

(210) 378-8580

View original content:

SOURCE Contentstack