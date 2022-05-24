COMPUTEX 2022 Returns to In-Person With Virtual and Physical Exhibition

Unleashing New Digital Opportunities

TAIPEI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today (May 24) marked the opening of COMPUTEX 2022, held until May 27 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. Among the distinguished guests in attendance at the opening ceremony to witness the rapid development of new digital technology were President Tsai Ing-Wen, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) James Huang, and Chairman of Taipei Computer Association Paul Peng.

【COMPUTEX Photo】From L-R Deputy Director General of Bureau of Foreign Trade G. J. Lee, Director General of Department of Industrial Technology Chyou-Huey Chiou, Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-Hua Wang, Chairman of Taiwan E (PRNewswire)

President Tsai Ing-wen stated, " COMPUTEX is an important platform for the global technology industry, which not only enables Taiwanese companies to strengthen their international collaboration and connect to the global market, but also shows the capabilities of Taiwan's ICT industry to the world. In the future, the development of advanced technologies such as AI, quantum computers, and cloud computing will be highly dependent on chips. Therefore, Taiwan will leverage its strengths in high-end hardware manufacturing and empowering ICT innovations in various industries to make the overall economy more competitive. Also, we will actively work together with enterprises to accelerate the digital transformation process and to build the next golden decade of Taiwan's technology industry. "

"Over the past twenty years, technology, our shared global language, has empowered the world and resulted in important milestones. Even when facing urgent challenges such as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, technology has allowed infinite possibilities," said TAITRA Chairman James Huang. "COMPUTEX's mission has always been to introduce technologies to the world and help make a difference, and this year's event offers an upgraded, hybrid exhibition experience. We look forward to stimulating technological innovation and heading into the future with global technology companies."

The leading global ICT companies showcase their innovative technologies and solutions at COMPUTEX. GIGABYTE showcased high-performance computing applications, including AI, 5G, edge computing, intelligent traffic management, security, and gaming and entertainment. Delta Electronics chose to focus on sustainability and presented energy and thermal management solutions for applications such as industrial automation, data center infrastructure, and EV charging. KIOXIA displayed its XG8 series of client SSDs for high-end notebooks, desktops, and workstations. Furthermore, Garage+ Pavilion selected 48 startups to showcase innovative capabilities in numerous fields, including AI, IoT, health care, and green technology.

COMPUTEX 2022 Provides an Overview of the Global Technology Ecosystems

COMPUTEX 2022 features six main themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. In addition, a virtual exhibition, COMPUTEX DigitalGO, is held from today to June 6. By making use of diverse channels, COMPUTEX 2022 has created an interactive platform for global engagement and provided a comprehensive overview of the future developments in the global technology ecosystems.

In addition to the comprehensive exhibition, COMPUTEX also offers keynote speeches and forums. This year's CEO Keynotes, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NXP Semiconductors (NXP), Micron Technology, and Supermicro will share their corporate visions from a technology perspective. Microsoft and NVIDIA will also give keynote speeches, streaming live on COMPUTEX's Youtube channel.

The COMPUTEX Forum will be held on May 26 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Section J. In the morning, in the first session titled "Technology Empowerment," Texas Instruments, Ericsson, NXP, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology will discuss how global technology giants find partners, achieve new advancements, and embrace change.

In the afternoon, in the second session, Delta Electronics will talk on "Unceasing Innovation for a Net Zero Future" and demystify how businesses are leveraging digital technology to achieve sustainability and reach the 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. Finally, in the third and final session themed "Application Advancements," HTC, IBM, Dassault System, and Nokia Taiwan will discuss the metaverse and how businesses can actively deploy smart living and successfully create new work modes.

Furthermore, "Live Studio," a new addition to this year's event, will serve as the official news channel for COMPUTEX 2022 and provide participants with the most up-to-date and complete event coverage throughout the show. The "Guided Tours" are another highlight of the event. Industry KOLs will personally lead the tours, take fans around the booths, and put a brand new spin on technology discovery. In addition, media outlets, including Embedded Computing Design from the US, Dempa Publications from Japan, and IT Chosun from South Korea, will cover COMPUTEX, showing Taiwan's scientific and technological achievements and potential to the world.

This year, COMPUTEX 2022 is being held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. In addition to technology trend sharing, industry application demonstrations, and the fun and interactive live studio and guided tours, there are photo booths for each of the six themes. Participants who take photos in each booth and upload the photos will be entered to win the event organizers' limited edition COMPUTEX 2022 NFT. With so many exciting activities to enjoy, COMPUTEX 2022 is an event not to be missed.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

