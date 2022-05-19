Premier Skateboard Association Names SoFi Stadium Its LA Home With SoFi Stadium's Historic First Skateboarding Event July 9th Kicking Off PSA's 2022 Season

Event Brings 30 of the World's Top Men's and Women's Olympic and X-Game Champions to SoFi Stadium to Compete for Unprecedented Equal Prize Money, Airtime and Championship Belt; Tickets go on sale May 18

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Skateboard Association (PSA) together with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, announced today a series of historic firsts for the world's first true skateboarding league and the new, state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue and 2022 Super Bowl host. The venue will welcome the world's top skate athletes in its first-ever skateboarding event this summer, launching PSA's 2022 season. The event on July 9, will be televised on top television and digital platforms globally with distribution that rivals tier 1 sports.

PSA presents the best athletes of modern-day street skateboarding competing in a one-on-one battle jam session format. As an "athlete's first" organization, PSA ensures both men's and women's grand prize winners secure a first-ever equal cash purse, television coverage as well as the opportunity to hoist the "Green and Gold" championship belt, produced in collaboration with the World Boxing Council. The equal $250k purse for the season's points leader is the largest ever awarded to a female skate athlete confirming PSA's commitment to gender parity.

World's Top Skate Athletes

PSA's 2022 world tour stars 30 of the biggest international names in men's and women's street skateboarding including 14 Olympians. Ryan Sheckler (USA), Manny Santiago (PR), Chris Cole (USA), Kelvin Hoefler (BRA) and Felipe Gustavo (BRA) on the men's side and Funa Nakayama (JPN), Pamela Rosa (BRA), Alexis Sablone (USA) and Mariah Duran (USA) on the women's side are just a few of the top talent pushing limits and landing bolts for awestruck crowds worldwide.

Ticket Information

Fans will have the opportunity to experience this historic world skate launch at SoFi Stadium with tickets available to the public starting Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster.com .

Media Assets

Click here for PSA assets, including athlete video clips, headshots, logos, SoFi Stadium imagery and more.

"We entertained a number of venues globally to open the PSA season, but for this caliber of street skateboarding athletes we chose the heart of skateboarding's home - Los Angeles," said Matt McKee, COO, Premier Skateboard Association. "SoFi Stadium is arguably the best stadium on the planet, placing skateboarding on the largest stage in its history,"

"SoFi Stadium is a global stage for sports and entertainment," said Christy Castillo Butcher, senior vice president, Programming and Booking, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "We look forward to hosting PSA and some of the world's best skateboarding athletes on July 9, making SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park a new home for elite skateboarding in Los Angeles."

Premier Skateboard Association Global 2022 Event Season • July 9 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium • August 27 San Francisco, CA

• Sept 24 Sao Paulo, Brazil

• Oct 27 San Juan, Puerto Rico

• Nov 12 Miami, FL









SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI and will host the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Premier Skateboard Association (PSA)

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2020, PSA is the leading "athlete first" league of professional street skateboarding competitions. The league is made up of some of the most decorated male and female professional skateboarders in the world, including veterans of the X Games and Olympics. PSA also hosts Backyard Skate Battle (BSB) events which are presented under the PSA umbrella and serve as a qualifier series for competitions. In the BSB Series, 6 men and 6 women compete in "challenge-style" formats. BSB champions earn places in the PSA League. With its fast-paced, action-filled contest series taking place on custom designed street courses in the US and abroad, PSA is creating a premium experience for its athletes and its global audience. Follow PSA on social media: Instagram: @PSA_SK8 | YouTube @PSASK8 | Facebook @PSASK8

