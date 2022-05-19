MINT HOUSE ANNOUNCES MARYSSA MILLER AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

eCommerce multi-decade veteran brings extensive experience in product and digital leadership to support Mint House's innovation and growth trajectory

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the leading tech-enabled residential hospitality company, today announced that Maryssa Miller joins Mint House's executive team as Chief Product Officer. Miller joins Mint House from JetBlue Airways, where she served as Head of Digital and Customer Products responsible for all customer-facing digital products within the global company. As Chief Product Officer, Miller will be responsible for leading Mint House's product strategy and management, design and brand organizations.

Miller spent the last decade at JetBlue Airways in product and eCommerce leadership roles and oversaw JetBlue's digital innovation ecosystem including booking platforms, mobile apps, check-in kiosks and biometric boarding. Miller oversaw large teams of onshore and offshore development partners and the digital agency of record, in addition to JetBlue's in-house teams of product managers and designers. Prior to joining JetBlue, Miller was Vice President of eCommerce for Create the Group, providing digital consulting services for iconic consumer brands including David Yurman, Nars and Alexander Wang. Earlier in her career, Miller was Director of E-Commerce at Lacoste, building the first eCommerce site for the internationally recognized brand with P&L responsibility for the channel, as well as leading Lacoste's digital, social, search and email marketing functions.

"Maryssa brings multi-decade, extensive experience in digital and product leadership to Mint House," said Will Lucas, Mint House's Founder and CEO. "Hospitality is one of the least digitized industries in the economy and Maryssa's exceptional record building digital products and innovative experiences to delight consumers ideally positions Mint House to further extend its vast technology advantage over traditional hotels. Our recently closed Series B paves the way for Mint House to accelerate its product roadmap, and I know Maryssa's expertise will have tremendous impact as Mint House continues to rapidly scale."

Miller has served on industry advisory boards for Shop.org, Luxury Interactive and the Direct Marketing Association Echo Board of Governors. She was recognized as Brand Innovators' "40 Under 40" top brand marketers and is a frequent industry speaker. She has received numerous awards for her work including a Webby Award for Best Mobile App User Experience, a J.D. Power Award for Best Mobile App, a Clio for a JetBlue.com redesign, and a personal Industry Achievement Award.

"I am thrilled to join Mint House at this pivotal moment in the Company's growth and disruption of the hotel industry," said Miller. "At a time when travel demand is soaring back and new lodging needs emerge, it is a privilege to join Mint House's impressive leadership team in redefining residential hospitality."

Miller holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the State University of New York at Albany, and a Master of Science in Direct and Interactive Marketing from NYU, where she has served as an adjunct professor.

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and pioneering a new category of hospitality— delivering tech-enabled and design-forward spaces that offer the amenities and conveniences of a home with the service, consistency and reliability of a high-end hotel. Mint House currently operates 23 properties in 14 markets, including Mint House at 70 Pine - New York, which was recently ranked the #1 hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, and the #1-ranked four-star hotels in Miami, Nashville and Greenville on Booking.com. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a traditional hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

