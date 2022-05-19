METRONATIONAL UNVEILS PLANS FOR MEMORIAL TOWN SQUARE

27-acre transformational development to serve as neighborhood's centerpiece

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroNational, the Houston-based, privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company, revealed plans for Memorial Town Square, a 27-acre, urban infill development comprised of a collection of unique boutiques and iconic brands, locally curated culinary collections and elevated health and wellness services. Located at Barryknoll Ln. and Gessner Rd., the next-level destination, is part of the holistic development strategy and overall vibrant transformation to take place across Memorial City's 300 acres including the creation of new multi-family residential units, an office tower, creative office and co-working spaces, and the reimagining of the 1.7 million square-foot Memorial City Mall. As part of the redevelopment of the 27 acres, the 190,000 square-feet of retail in Memorial Town Square will deliver first with construction to begin in 2023 and completion slated for 2025.

Elevating the Experience

Inspired by the aspirations of the community, Memorial Town Square is envisioned to be intimate, charming and timeless as well as improve the way people come together. With bespoke walkable streetscapes, lush landscape and a pristine town square, Memorial Town Square will reinvent the communal experience and reflect the unique heritage and spirit of Houston -- a place where modern Texas style, easy elegance and casual luxury combine into something that truly feels like part of the fabric of the 77024 neighborhood.

"MetroNational has been working towards this day for more than 25 years," said Jason Johnson, President of MetroNational. "Memorial Town Square was designed for the community with the hope that they would one day consider it a part of their daily lives - hence the name," "Memorial Town Square gives a nod to the small town feel that only Houstonians know and understand. Houston may be a metropolitan city; however, Houstonians enjoy having a place that feels like it is all their own."

Collective Vision

MetroNational has assembled a world-class design and retail leasing team to include Gensler, design architect; Office of James Burnett (OJB), landscape architect; RSM Design, environmental graphics and wayfinding; RUE, leasing consultant and Pacific Retail Capital Partners, development consultant.

MetroNational and Gensler spent several years collaborating with the community, to gather input on desired amenities and guide the master plan's design. Most notably, the 77024 neighbors felt a paradigm shift in how they wanted to enjoy their lives.

Central to all design efforts was the desire to resonate and align with the footprint set by the Memorial community. "Our inspiration for the layered and individualistic look of Memorial Town Square came about from mining the historical traditions of artistry, materiality, sculptural form, and eye-catching details of West Houston's stately homes," said David Glover, Chief Creative Officer, MetroNational.

Highly Curated Shopping, Dining and Lifestyle Offerings

The retail landscape is being designed to feature the most coveted names in local and international food and lifestyle retail, with plans to include 40+ aspirational and emerging brands that are both iconic and new to the marketplace. Approximately 35 percent of the project will be food and beverage, from chef-driven restaurants to fast casual food experiences, all with al fresco dining. To enhance the consumer experience, resort-style hospitality and operational standards will include valet and convenient parking, electric car charging stations, private outing and corporate event planning, car washing and rentals including stroller and baggage, wheelchairs, umbrellas and cell phone chargers. Additionally, MetroNational will implement the latest technology to enhance mobility.

Centered around expansive green space, Memorial Town Square will offer a combination of intimate, sophisticated gathering spaces intentionally crafted for lively and low-key get togethers. Guests and residents of Memorial's affluent and expansive community will be able to enjoy thoughtful art, entertainment, and experiential events within a relaxed yet vibrant communal and cultural hub.

"Memorial Town Square will be a one-of-a-kind development in the marketplace for spending time with family and friends, dining, exploring beautiful green spaces, and finding new and well curated brands to satisfy their shopping needs," said Danna Diamond, Vice President of Retail Leasing, MetroNational.

For more information about Memorial Town Square, visit memorialtownsquare.com.

ABOUT METRONATIONAL

MetroNational is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Each MetroNational property, spanning office, retail, restaurant, hospitality and healthcare, fully integrates MetroNational's best-of-class services, providing the highest quality and enduring value. The Company, which was founded in 1954, owns and manages more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate properties primarily located in Greater Houston. MetroNational's largest development is Memorial City located in West Houston. For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

ABOUT MEMORIAL CITY

Memorial City, the city-within-a city, is a 300-acre mixed-used development located in the heart of thriving West Houston. Owned and managed by MetroNational, Memorial City contains almost 10 million square feet of developed real estate incorporating a blend of Class A office space; retail, including the super-regional Memorial City Mall; high rise and midrise apartments including The McKinley; chef-inspired restaurants; upscale hotel accommodations including The Westin Memorial City and Hotel ZaZa Memorial City; the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, the second largest medical campus in the Houston Metropolitan area; and The Square and The Lawn at Memorial City, two state-of-the-art green space for events, concerts and festivals. For more information, visit www.memorialcity.com.

