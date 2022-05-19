Global Health Leader and Physician, Dr. Seema Gupta Joins GATC Health Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence and advanced multiomics, today announced that Dr. Seema Gupta has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Gupta is a primary care physician with a federal government agency and has specific expertise in Internal Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Public Health, Global Health and Women/LGBT Health. She is also a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University in West Virginia. Additionally, she serves on the Editorial Board of Internal Medicine Alerts, a leading scientific publication supporting evidence-based decision-making for medical providers.

"Dr. Gupta brings a broad range of expertise to GATC Health's Scientific Advisory Board," stated Dr Jonathan Lakey, Chief of the company's science advisory board. "As a physician with extensive private practice and government experience, she understands the intersection of healthcare and government, and how that directly impacts patient outcomes. Specifically, we have several projects where her expertise will be critical."

GATC Health is developing new treatments for two debilitating diseases that disproportionally affect Americans, drug addiction and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The first new drug candidate generated by GATC Health's artificial intelligence platform was for the treatment of cocaine addiction. Today, that work has led to the development of new drugs for opioid addiction and stimulant use disorder (cocaine and methamphetamine). Since these new molecules work by restructuring the limbic system, GATC Health is creating a variation that it believes will work to reverse the effects of PTSD, restoring the brain to a healthy state.

"My goal is to bring to GATC Health the unique perspective of a practicing physician with years of experience," explained Dr. Gupta. "I believe my hands-on expertise in this role, combined with my training and background in research and education, will provide valuable insights to GATC Health's science and technology teams and accelerate their therapeutics and diagnostics development projects."

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

