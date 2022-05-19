Arcadia and Community Health Plan of Washington Recognized by KLAS Points of Light 2022 Award

Collaboration honored for integrating clinical and claims data to improve care and financial performance

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, the leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, has been named a winner of the KLAS 2022 Points of Light award for its collaboration with Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW). This annual award acknowledges successful payer, provider, and vendor collaborations that reduce cost and inefficiency and deliver a better patient experience.

KLAS recognized Arcadia's population health management platform, which draws from multiple electronic health records (EHRs), labs and clinics, social determinants of health (SDoH) sources and claims data to enable value-based care (VBC). The goal of Arcadia's collaboration with CHPW was to improve member outcomes and provider financial performance through better integration of clinical and claims data. The Arcadia platform also tracked quality performance, performed risk adjustments and supported pre-visit planning.

CHPW is a community-governed, not-for-profit health plan formed by providers to help coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. The health plan operates more than 100 hospitals and 21 community health centers with nearly 200 clinics. CHPW serves more than 280,000 members across the state through Medicaid and Medicare.

After implementing Arcadia's platform, CHPW said quality scores and financial performance improved for providers operating under the health plan's risk-based contracts.

"This award is a great honor because it validates the ability of our platform to give payers and providers a shared, trusted data set for making evidence-based care decisions that improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs," said Sean Carroll, CEO of Arcadia. "We are proud of our collaboration with an outstanding community-based health plan such as CHPW, which has used our platform to create a pay-for-performance quality program that rewards providers for addressing care gaps."

Arcadia will be presented with the KLAS Points of Light award during the annual KLAS Payer/Provider Summit on May 24 in Salt Lake City. KLAS honored 14 collaborations this year with a Points of Light award. All submissions were validated using a standard set of questions asked during in-depth interviews.

KLAS is a global healthcare IT research firm dedicated to improving healthcare delivery by gathering data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment. The company's Payer/Provider Initiative is intended to reduce the friction between payer and provider organizations by facilitating greater trust and alignment on mutual goals. The annual KLAS Points of Light awards are given to payers, providers, and IT vendors whose close cooperation led to shared outcomes, most commonly in the areas of prior authorization and value-based care.

